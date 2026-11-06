Assistant Professor of Wildlife Management, Mississippi State University

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Dr. Jacob Dykes is a wildlife biologist specializing in the ecology and management of white-tailed deer. Dykes leads applied research and conducts science-based outreach aimed at advancing wildlife and habitat management across the country. He is dedicated to bridging the gap between research and management, ensuring land managers have the tools and knowledge to effectively manage and conserve wildlife. His work spans a diverse range of species, including white-tailed deer, feral hogs, and collared peccary. Raised in rural Mississippi, Dykes is an avid outdoorsman with a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and all that is wild.

–present Assistant Professor of Wildlife Management, Mississippi State University

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