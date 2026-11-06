Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Glasgow

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Helen Minnis is Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Glasgow. She has had a longstanding clinical and research focus on the psychiatric problems of abused and neglected children.

Currently her focus is on intervention research, including a randomised controlled trial of an infant mental health service for young children in foster care and a randomised controlled trial of Dyadic Developmental Psychotherapy for primary school-aged children in adoptive or foster placements.

She is also conducting behavioural genetic research focussed on the role of abuse and neglect and its overlap with neurodevelopment across the life-course.

Helen has collaborations with colleagues at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London, the Universities of Aalborg and Aarhus, Denmark and with the Gillberg Neuropsychiatry Centre, Gothenburg, Sweden.

–present Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Glasgow

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