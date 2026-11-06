Himachal CM Sukhu Holds Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwaar Programme In Chamba

CM Sukhu's Unique Outreach in Chamba

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwaar' programme at Mehla, a remote village of Mehla Gram Panchayat in the Bharmaur assembly constituency of Chamba district. He stayed overnight in the village on Thursday evening and interacted with the local people, Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals. He listened to the grievances of the people and directed the officials to ensure their prompt resolution.

Dressed in traditional attire, the local residents accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister upon his arrival in Mehla gram panchayat, accompanied by the melodies of traditional hill folk tunes. It proved to be a memorable evening for them, as it was the first time a Chief Minister stayed overnight in this remote region, taking the opportunity to learn about their problems and challenges. He also enjoyed the local delicacies offered by the residents.

Focus on Remote Governance and Development

'Visits to the remote villages and overnight stays are aimed at gaining first-hand insight into the challenges being faced by local residents and understanding their concerns,' said the Chief Minister while interacting with the villagers. CM Sukhu said that 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' was a flagship programme of the state government, with resolution of public grievances being its top priority. "The government was committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society," he said.

He stated that the state government was fully committed to ensuring that development reaches the most remote and hilly communities. "This is a unique initiative to understand the sentiments and problems of people by staying overnight in remote areas. It is the first time that a Chief Minister of the state has gone beyond the confines of government rest houses and stayed overnight in a village home to interact directly with the people", he said.

Welfare Schemes and Economic Support

He said that 172 families of Mehla gram panchayat had been identified under the Mukhya Mantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana, which is scheduled to be launched in the state next month. Under the scheme, eligible women aged between 21 and 59 years will receive Rs. 1,500 per month. He clarified that even if a family has three eligible women, all three will be entitled to receive the benefit.

The Chief Minister said that a CBSE school would be made functional at Mehla from the next academic session. He said that the government has launched various schemes to enhance farmers' income. Last year, 107 quintals of naturally grown barley in Pangi valley of Chamba district were purchased at a rate of Rs. 70 per kg, while the purchase rate has been enhanced to Rs. 80 per kg. He added that the procurement price of cow's milk has been increased from Rs. 31 to Rs. 61 per kg and that of buffalo milk from Rs. 46 to Rs. 71 per kg. The state government has also decided to increase the incentive amount for milk producers from Rs. 3 to Rs. 6 per litre to encourage and support milk producers. He said that the state government is also working on a new scheme for the Gaddi community to help them secure better prices for meat.

Government Transparency and Accountability

CM Sukhu said that the state government has adopted zero tolerance towards corruption which has helped in generating additional revenue to the state exchequer. The government had to dissolve the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) following reports of irregularities and paper leaks, which had deprived meritorious students of a fair opportunity to qualify in competitive examinations. Cases were registered against all the officers and officials involved in the irregularities, who are still behind bars.

He said that the recruitment process had now been made completely transparent through computerisation. He added that the state government was filling vacant posts on priority to ensure the smooth functioning of various departments. He said that additional posts in various categories in the health, education and other departments would be filled soon.

MLA Neeraj Nayyar, Chairman APMC Chamba Lalit Thakur and senior leaders of the Congress party were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)