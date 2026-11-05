Exported to 6 Countries – Golden Eagle Injection Molding Products Pass International Quality Certifications

Let's get straight to the point: being able to export products to 6–7 countries proves not just Golden Eagle's production capacity, but more importantly, that our quality system has passed the standards of different nations. Germany requires TÜV, the US requires UL, Japan requires PSE – and behind each certification lies a rigorous audit process.

The industry reality is alarming. Many molders boast“export quality,” yet can't even produce a RoHS report. What's the biggest fear with export products? Having containers seized at the destination port. Having customers spot excessive hazardous substances during random inspections. Having an entire container returned – and being stuck with the shipping costs. Without a complete quality management system, these risks are simply unmanageable.

We still vividly remember Golden Eagle's first shipment to Germany. The customer was an industrial sensor company requiring products to pass TÜV Rheinland's PAHs test, with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon limits 50% stricter than EU standards. We contacted five testing labs – each quoted different prices and applied different standards. Ultimately, we adopted the strictest standard across the board: every batch of raw material was tested, all additives were food-grade, and mold cleaning used specialized detergents. The first sample batch sent to Germany passed on the very first try. That customer has now worked with us for three years, and order volume has quadrupled.

Golden Eagle's ability to consistently export to 6–7 countries rests on three pillars. First, system certification: we hold ISO 9001 and IATF 16949, undergo annual third-party audits, and maintain a continuously effective quality system. Second, product certification: we can provide RoHS, REACH, UL, TÜV, and other test reports to meet different countries' requirements. Third, process control: from raw material incoming inspection to finished product shipment, we execute 12 quality inspection steps, each with verifiable records.

Export is not a label – it is a capability. Golden Eagle proves the quality of Chinese injection molding through orders from 6–7 countries.

Exported to 6 countries with proven quality – Golden Eagle injection molding products pass international certification standards.

About us

Dongguan Golden Eagle Coil & Plastic Ltd.

Founded In 2007, The Company Is A Wholly-owned Enterprise Integrating Research And Development, Production, Sales, And Trade. It Has Always Provided High-quality Products And ServicesTo End Customers, Including Industry Giants Such As Huawei, Xiaomi, DJI, Siemens, TDK, Samsung, And BOSE.