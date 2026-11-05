Microsoft Reportedly Steps Back From Renewing Data Center Contract With Nvidia-Backed Nscale



Microsoft chose not to move forward with expanding its commitment at the Ward County, Texas site because the project was stalled awaiting regulatory approval for its energy connection.

The decision occurred prior to London-based Nscale filing its S-1 registration in September to debut as an artificial intelligence-focused neocloud. Nscale heavily relies on major tech contracts, with Microsoft accounting for roughly 42% of its total contracted value.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) opted not to extend a major data center agreement with Nvidia-backed AI startup Nscale, Bloomberg reported. The software titan originally agreed late last year to secure roughly 240 megawatts of computing capacity at a facility in Ward County, Texas, which is managed by U.S. data center firm Ionic Digital Inc.

Within Texas, Nscale operates a proprietary server facility alongside a leased site overseen by American data center operator Ionic Digital Inc.

While Nscale initially indicated that Microsoft held an option to scale up capacity at the location, the tech giant has ultimately walked away from expanding the agreement.

Insiders familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the primary driver behind Microsoft's hesitation was the project's prolonged wait for regulatory sign-offs regarding its essential energy connection. Although Ionic Digital reported receiving "provisional" approvals from the Texas grid operator during a recent earnings call, the delay prompted Microsoft to bypass the expansion.

Pre-IPO Adjustments

Microsoft's retreat came before London-headquartered Nscale submitted its S-1 documentation in September, initiating its public debut as an AI-centric neocloud vendor.

The retreat also underscores concerns that heavy debt loads and heightened regulatory oversight have led investors to scrutinize high valuation targets-such as Nscale's targeted $30 billion IPO-more closely. Moreover, a Democratic sweep in mid-term elections has cooled enthusiasm for AI infrastructure, with most semiconductor and AI-related stocks falling on Thursday.

Financial Stakes For Nscale

For neoclouds like Nscale, securing commitments from blue-chip technology anchors is critical for fundraising. Regulatory filings reveal that Microsoft accounts for approximately 42% of Nscale's $103 billion in contracted value. While Nscale maintains other substantial partnerships-such as with Anthropic PBC-those entities often lack Microsoft's proven creditworthiness.

Despite stepping back from the Texas expansion and pulling out of a separate data center deal in the United Kingdom last month, Microsoft continues to partner with Nscale on international projects, maintaining active contracts in Portugal and Norway.

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