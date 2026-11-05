MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT NAMED 'BEST LAW FIRM' IN 2027 BEST LAWYERS RANKINGS

Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that it has been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2027 among the nation's elite law firms. This is the publication's 17th edition."As the oldest ranking in the Best Law Firms research family, the United States edition continues a tradition of rigorous evaluation that evolves alongside the legal industry," the publication states. "The 17th edition of Best Law Firms spotlights the very best in the most competitive legal market in the world, highlighting only the top 3.8% of law firms nationwide."With offices in key commercial hubs on both coasts, Musick Peeler provides sophisticated legal counsel to clients conducting business throughout the United States and around the world. The firm's attorneys bring extensive experience across a broad range of practice areas, serving businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals with diverse legal needs. Many of the firm's attorneys are multilingual and have significant experience advising domestic and international clients on complex legal matters, including cross-border transactions and disputes.Through its membership in Ally Law, an exclusive global alliance of independent law firms, Musick Peeler offers clients access to trusted legal resources and local expertise in jurisdictions around the world. This international network enables the firm to coordinate legal services across multiple jurisdictions while maintaining the personalized attention, responsiveness and collaborative approach that distinguish its practice.Recently, Musick Peeler was recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Top Law Firm," further reflecting the firm's longstanding excellence in leadership, legal impact and client service. In addition to Best Lawyers, the firm and its attorneys are regularly recognized by Chambers USA, Super Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation, and Martindale-Hubbell, receiving the highest AV Preeminentrating for technical skill and ethics. Outside of the firm, many of Musick Peeler's lawyers are noted community leaders, hold political office and teach at various universities.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT NAMED 'BEST LAW FIRM' IN 2027 BEST LAWYERS RANKINGS News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 05, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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