Mobile Beacon Opens Wi-Fly Fall/Winter Connectivity Grants To Nonprofits, Libraries, And Schools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wi-Fly grants provide Chromebooks, hotspots, SIM cards, and two years of Mobile Beacon unlimited wireless connectivity

Lincoln, RI, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon, a nonprofit provider of connectivity services for mission-oriented organizations, has opened its Wi-Fly Fall/Winter Grant Program to nonprofits, libraries, health care providers, and schools anywhere in the country. Applications are being accepted now through December 31, 2026.

Organizations can apply for one of three grants this year, with awardees in each category:

Chromebook grants: 25 Chromebooks with mobile hotspots

Mobile hotspot grants: 10 mobile hotspots each, capable of supporting up to 10 devices at a time

SIM/eSIM grants: 10 SIM cards each to breathe new life into old gear

Each grant also provides two years of Mobile Beacon's BeaconANYWHERETM mobile service with unlimited data.

“We believe mission-driven organizations should never have to choose between quality connectivity and affordability,” said Katherine Primeau, founder and executive director of Mobile Beacon.“Our Wi-Fly Connectivity Grants are intended to help launch new programs with a focus on grants that generate a big lift for small nonprofit organizations, community and rural healthcare, libraries, and classrooms and teachers.”

Previous Wi-Fly recipients used their grants to create digital skills courses, workforce training, and computer labs, as well as extend internet access in underserved communities. Mobile Beacon encourages applicants to develop a program based on their community's needs.

“As a leader in nonprofit connectivity solutions, we're no strangers to giving,” Chris Watson, head of marketing and communications at Mobile Beacon, said.“We launched the nation's first library hotspot lending program here in Rhode Island in 2012, and we've been providing connectivity to organizations like these ever since. We don't write just checks. We give away what we sell because we know the impact this service has.”

Mobile Beacon will evaluate Wi-Fly applications in January and notify all applicants in early February 2027.

Learn how to apply: mobilebeacon.org/wi-fly-application/

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About Mobile Beacon

Mobile Beacon (mobilebeacon.org ), a registered nonprofit organization, delivers affordable, premium connectivity that enables mission-driven organizations to bring education, technology, and opportunity to the people they serve. Through its donation programs and low-cost service plans, Mobile Beacon supports organizations working to close the digital divide.

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The Mobile Beacon logo and BeaconANYWHERE are trademarks of Educational Broadband Service Agency LLC. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

CONTACT: Chris Watson Mobile Beacon 401-570-0005 x139...