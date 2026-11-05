Christmas In Color Returns To Utah For A South Jordan Farewell And An American Fork Celebration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Salt Lake County and Utah County families can share the 2026 season at the USU Bastian Agricultural Center and Art Dye Park

- Todd Glover, CEO, Wonder Entertainment / Christmas in ColorSOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christmas in Color is returning to two Utah locations for the 2026 holiday season, with a final season in South Jordan and a returning show in American Fork. Families and friends can gather for millions of lights synchronized to music, animated Christmas displays and immersive light tunnels without leaving their vehicles.In Salt Lake County, the USU Bastian Agricultural Center will host Christmas in Color's farewell season in South Jordan. The final-year celebration gives longtime guests a chance to return to the location and invites first-time visitors to experience it before the season ends.In Utah County, Christmas in Color returns to Art Dye Park in American Fork, giving local families another year to make the show part of their Christmas plans. The two locations offer separate options for guests planning a holiday outing along the Wasatch Front.An all-new 2026 playlist from Santa DJ and new Christmas elements will give returning visitors fresh moments to enjoy. Guests tune their car radios to the music and follow the drive-through route together, with one admission ticket covering a vehicle.“We want South Jordan families to come celebrate one more season with us at this location,” said Todd Glover, CEO of Wonder Entertainment / Christmas in Color.“We're also thrilled to be back in American Fork. Whether this is your first visit or something your family does every year, we want it to be a night you're glad you spent together.”Through Glow for Good, Christmas in Color has provided 150 tickets for foster-family support in Utah, split evenly between the two locations. Vet Tix has also received 200 tickets for South Jordan and 200 for American Fork. Participating school fundraisers receive $5 for each ticket purchased using their designated school code.For South Jordan and American Fork schedules, current ticket options and reservations, visit .About Christmas in ColorChristmas in Color is a drive-through holiday light experience featuring millions of lights synchronized to music heard through guests' car radios. Bringing people together since 2015, the show combines animated displays and immersive light tunnels with the comfort of a shared ride. Its 2026 locations span Colorado, Utah and Idaho. Learn more at .Media contact Todd Glover, CEO, Wonder Entertainment / Christmas in Color |...Media photos & videos:

Todd Glover

Wonder Entertainment / Christmas in Color

+1 801-913-5588

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Christmas in Color returns to Utah for a South Jordan farewell and an American Fork celebration News Provided By Christmas In Color November 05, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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