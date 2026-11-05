Global Artificial Heart Market Size, Share And Trends Report 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 8.1 Billion As Implant Innovation And Donor Shortages Drive 11.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Heart Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global artificial heart market was valued at an estimated USD 3.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.8 billion in 2026 to USD 8.1 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 11.3% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market with a 64% revenue share in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of cardiac devices, and continued investment in cardiovascular research.

Rising rates of heart failure and other cardiac disorders remain central to artificial heart market growth. According to an article published by the British Society of Echocardiography in February 2025, approximately 7.6 million people in the UK were living with heart or circulatory disease, while more than one million were at risk of heart failure. An aging global population is expected to further increase demand for advanced cardiac care, ventricular assist devices, and total artificial heart systems.

The persistent shortage of donor organs is also creating substantial demand for artificial heart technologies. Oxford University Press reports that more than 64 million people worldwide have heart failure, while only around 6,000 patients receive a donor heart. In addition, data from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration and the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network indicate that approximately 3,436 patients are waiting for transplants. This imbalance strengthens the role of artificial hearts in supporting patients awaiting transplantation and providing longer-term therapy for eligible individuals.

Greater awareness among patients and healthcare professionals regarding improved survival and quality-of-life outcomes is contributing to wider market acceptance. Medical tourism is also supporting demand in destinations where advanced cardiac procedures may be available at more competitive prices. According to the India Cardiac Surgery Site, the average cost of a ventricular assist device or artificial heart transplant in India was estimated at USD 54,000 to USD 98,000.

Innovation in materials science, robotics, and biotechnology continues to improve artificial heart performance and expand treatment options. Fully implantable technologies and systems such as the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart provide circulatory support for patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. These advancements reflect the industry's focus on durability, clinical outcomes, and longer-term support compared with temporary assist devices. Partnerships among research centers, academic institutions, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers are expected to accelerate product development and commercialization.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The artificial heart market is segmented by type, therapy, and region.



Type: LVADs, heart-lung machines, and total artificial hearts

Therapy: Bridge to transplant, destination therapy, bridge to decision, and other therapies

North America: U.S. and Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess artificial heart market performance across major product categories, therapies, countries, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Review the market presence and strategic positioning of key participants.

Market forecasts: Evaluate revenue projections and growth opportunities through 2033.

Industry trends: Identify technological, demographic, and clinical factors influencing future demand. Actionable recommendations: Support investment planning, product development, market entry, and revenue growth strategies.

The report provides market intelligence designed to support informed decision-making, including segment and regional revenue forecasts, growth opportunity analysis, competitive strategy assessment, market share insights, and product innovation tracking. It offers stakeholders a structured view of the technologies, therapeutic applications, and regional developments shaping the global artificial heart market.

Companies Featured



SynCardia Systems, LLC

CARMAT

BiVacor

RealHeart

Abbott

Abiomed (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Getinge AB Terumo Corporation

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