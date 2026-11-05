North America Industrial Filters Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Smart, Sustainable Filtration Drives 5.6% CAGR And US$14.2 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI and IoT enable predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, less downtime and lower lifecycle costs, while sustainable filtration unlocks niche growth.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Industrial Filters Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America industrial filters market is projected to increase from US$ 9,860.8 million in 2024 to US$ 14,237.0 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by stringent emission control regulations, growing concerns about air quality and industrial waste, and rising investment in advanced filtration technologies.

Market Growth Drivers and Technology Trends

Industries across North America are adopting filtration systems that reduce air and liquid pollutants, remove hazardous particles, and control volatile compounds. Membrane filtration, HEPA filters, electrostatic precipitators, and activated carbon filters are increasingly being integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies enable predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring, helping industrial operators improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and lower lifecycle costs.

Demand is also increasing in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food processing, where filtration systems must deliver high purity and precise contamination control. Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations between filtration manufacturers and technology companies are accelerating innovation and expanding product portfolios. Manufacturers are also prioritizing sustainable and energy-efficient systems that incorporate nanotechnology and eco-friendly materials.

In 2024, Hollingsworth and Vose introduced its PlusZero line of high-performance filtration solutions manufactured without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The launch supports the company's objective of reducing chemical use in manufacturing while responding to demand for more sustainable filtration products.

North America Industrial Filters Market Segmentation



By Type: Air and Liquid filters. The Liquid segment led the market in 2024.

By Media: Fiberglass, Metal, Non-Woven Fabrics, Activated Carbon, and Others. Non-Woven Fabrics held the leading position in 2024.

By Product: Bag Filters, Drum Filters, Cartridge Filters, HEPA Filters, Gravity Filtration, Electrostatic Precipitators, and Others. Bag Filters accounted for the largest share in 2024. By Application: Food and Beverages, Power Generation, Semiconductors and Electronics, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Healthcare, Metals and Mining, Paper and Paints, and Others. Chemicals and Petrochemicals dominated the market in 2024.

Industrial Filtration Market Outlook

Manufacturers are advancing filter development to meet demand from steel, mining, hydropower, oil and gas, and manufacturing operations. Bag filters, cartridge filters, HEPA filters, and specialized filtration elements support particulate removal, product quality, equipment performance, and worker protection. Environmental regulations and corporate sustainability targets are encouraging the development of application-specific products with lower energy consumption and improved operating efficiency.

Recent product launches illustrate this trend. In January 2025, Parker Hannifin Corp. introduced the BEVPOR caustic stable filter for the bottled water industry. The product supports microbiological safety and withstands high sodium hydroxide concentrations during Clean in Place (CIP) procedures. In August 2024, HYDAC International GmbH launched the SUSTAINMICRON filter element to deliver energy cost savings and environmentally responsible oil filtration. Eaton Corporation also announced new filter cartridges in December 2023 for chemicals, paints, coatings, and water production.

Country Insights

The market covers the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Mexico held the largest regional share in 2024, supported by environmental regulations, wastewater treatment investment, and industrial sustainability initiatives. The United States remains a major demand driver due to manufacturing infrastructure investment and strict pollution control mandates.

Mexico is seeing broader adoption of membrane and nanofiltration systems, alongside large-scale water reuse projects. In May 2024, NX Filtration received a contract to supply hollow fiber nanofiltration membrane modules for a major indirect potable water reuse facility. In January 2025, Transition Industries and Veolia implemented closed-loop wastewater treatment using ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis technologies for the Pacifico Mexinol project. These developments highlight increasing investment in sustainable water management, emissions reduction, and industrial safety.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Donaldson Co. Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Hollingsworth & Vose Co., HYDAC International GmbH, and Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd. Market participants are pursuing expansion, product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and increase their presence in the North America industrial filters market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Industrial Filters Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. North America Industrial Filters Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Industrial Filters Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Industrial Filters Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 North America Industrial Filters Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

7.1 Air

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Air: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Liquid

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Liquid: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Media

8.1 Fiberglass

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Fiberglass: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Metal

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Metal: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Non-Woven Fabrics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Non-Woven Fabrics: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Activated Carbon

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Activated Carbon: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

9.1 Bag Filters

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Bag Filters: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Drum Filters

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Drum Filters: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Cartridge Filters

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Cartridge Filters: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 HEPA Filter

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 HEPA Filter: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Gravity Filteration

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Gravity Filteration: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Electrostastic Precipitator

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Electrostastic Precipitator: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. North America Industrial Filters Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

10.1 Food and Beverages

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Food and Beverages: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Power Generation

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Power Generation: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Semiconductors and Electronics

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Semiconductors and Electronics: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Healthcare: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.6 Metals and Mining

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Metals and Mining: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.7 Paper and Paints

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Paper and Paints: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Others: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. North America Industrial Filters Market - Country Analysis

11.1 North America

11.1.1 North America Industrial Filters Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 United States: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 United States: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.1.2.2 United States: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.1.2.3 United States: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.1.2.4 United States: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

11.1.3 Canada: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 Canada: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.1.3.2 Canada: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.1.3.3 Canada: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.1.3.4 Canada: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

11.1.4 Mexico: North America Industrial Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 Mexico: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Type

11.1.4.2 Mexico: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Media

11.1.4.3 Mexico: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Product

11.1.4.4 Mexico: North America Industrial Filters Market Share - by Application

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Honeywell International Inc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Eaton Corporation plc

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Donaldson Co Inc

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Alfa Laval AB

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Daikin Industries Ltd

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Hollingsworth & Vose Co

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 HYDAC International GmbH

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd.

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments

Companies Mentioned

The List of Companies - North America Industrial Filters Market

Honeywell International Inc

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG

Donaldson Co Inc

Alfa Laval AB

Daikin Industries Ltd

Hollingsworth & Vose Co

HYDAC International GmbH

Filtcare Technology Pvt. Ltd.

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