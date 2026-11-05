Goa Records Most Marine Mammal Strandings, CMFRI Maps 161 Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 5 (IANS) Goa has reported the highest number of marine mammal strandings along the Indian coast, with 113 cases during 2024-25.

Kerala came next with 13 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 11, according to a study by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The institute has now developed a digital map to track such incidents and help protect marine mammals.

The map uses Geographic Information System (GIS) technology and brings together around 1,300 location records covering 32 marine mammal species.

The study was led by CMFRI Senior Scientist Ratheesh Kumar Raveendran.

It was presented at an international symposium on fisheries and remote sensing being held at the institute.

Humpback dolphins topped the list of stranded marine mammals, with 82 cases.

Indo-Pacific finless porpoises came next with 44 cases.

The data were collected through CMFRI's marine mammal stranding network.

The network works through staff at the institute's regional centres along the Indian coast.

The records were also supported by verified information from trained volunteers and open-access databases.

One such source was the Marine Mammal Research and Conservation Network of India.

The new digital platform provides details of where the animals were found, their species, the incidents and possible causes of death.

It also allows users to study when and where strandings take place.

The map is expected to help identify areas where such incidents are more common.

It will also help researchers and government agencies study possible threats to marine mammals and plan better conservation measures.

Ratheesh Kumar Raveendran said the information would help researchers, policymakers and conservation agencies identify important areas and improve their response to stranding incidents.

He also stressed the need for better coordination and stronger networks to report such cases.

The study also pointed out the need for field checks, DNA tests to identify species and mapping of locations to understand why marine mammals get stranded.

The three-day international symposium is being jointly organised by the Trevor Platt Science Foundation, the Department of Chemical Oceanography of Cochin University of Science and Technology, CMFRI and the Marine Biological Association of India.

Union Earth Sciences Ministry Secretary Srinivasa Kumar Tummala will inaugurate the valedictory session on Friday.