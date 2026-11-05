Mobilicom To Showcase Cybersecure Solutions For Autonomous Defense At UVID Dronetech 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Israeli Debut of SwarmiX to Feature Live Demonstration of Secure, High-Throughput Mesh Networking Across Unmanned Platforms

Palo Alto, California, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB) (“Mobilicom” or the“Company”), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, today announced its participation in UVID DroneTech 2026, the 14th International Conference on Unmanned Systems, taking place November 12, 2026, at Expo Tel Aviv in Israel.

UVID DroneTech is a prominent Israeli event focused on unmanned and autonomous systems, bringing together defense industry leaders, military officials, government representatives, technology developers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to explore emerging technologies and operational requirements across the global drone ecosystem.

As an official event sponsor, Mobilicom will introduce its recently launched SwarmiX family of secure, high-throughput mesh communication solutions to the Israeli defense market, featuring a live demonstration with unmanned aerial and ground platforms. Udi Altshuler, General Manager of Mobilicom Israel, will participate as a conference speaker, presenting on“Operational Reality in the Age of Multi-Platform Operations: How Do We Keep Pace?” The presentation will address the shift toward coordinated unmanned operations, including manned-unmanned teaming, loitering munition fleets, and counter-UAS interceptor networks, and the technologies required to support these increasingly complex missions.

“UVID brings together many of the key stakeholders shaping the future of autonomous defense,” said Oren Elkayam, Chief Executive Officer of Mobilicom.“As defense operations evolve toward coordinated fleets and swarms, the need for secure, high-capacity communications continues to grow. The Israeli debut of SwarmiX provides an opportunity to demonstrate our latest technology in action, strengthen relationships with leading defense manufacturers, and pursue new integration opportunities in this important market.”

SwarmiX is designed to address the growing demand for secure, scalable communications as defense operations shift toward coordinated multi-platform and swarm-based missions. The product family delivers throughput of up to 1 Gbps, multi-band agility, electronic warfare resilience, cybersecurity, and cost-effective size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) characteristics.

Mobilicom representatives will be available at Booth F41 to demonstrate the Company's solutions and engage with Israeli defense OEMs, military stakeholders, and potential partners.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use

For company, please use

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its plans to introduce and demonstrate SwarmiX at UVID DroneTech 2026; the anticipated capabilities, functionality and performance of SwarmiX; the expected transition toward coordinated multi-platform and swarm-based defense operations; and the Company's ability to strengthen relationships with defense manufacturers and pursue new integration opportunities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Chris Donovan

Mobilicom Ltd

...