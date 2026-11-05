GRSE Delivers Submarine Hunter Amini To Navy

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd delivered Amini, the fifth of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) being built by the shipyard for the Indian Navy on Thursday.

The warship was accepted by Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, CSO (Tech), Eastern Naval Command. Amini is the 119th warship built by GRSE and the 81st warship delivered to the Navy. It is also the fourth warship to be delivered in 2026.

The shipyard, on March 30, achieved a historic milestone by delivering three frontline naval platforms – INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray – to the Indian Navy on the same day.

"This first-of-its-kind achievement underscored the shipyard's robust infrastructure, enhanced production capabilities and proven ability to execute multiple complex shipbuilding projects concurrently. The delivery of Amini further reinforces this track record, reflecting GRSE's sustained commitment to timely execution and delivery of critical naval platforms," an official said.

Designed for operations in coastal waters, 'Amini' is equipped to undertake comprehensive sub-surface surveillance, search and attack missions, and coordinated anti-submarine warfare operations in conjunction with aircraft.

Equipped with an advanced Combat Management System, lightweight torpedoes and anti-submarine warfare rockets, the warship is capable of detecting, tracking and engaging underwater threats, significantly enhancing the Indian Navy's capabilities to safeguard India's maritime interests and coastal waters.

The submarine hunter measures nearly 77.6 metres in length and is powered by marine diesel engines coupled with waterjets, providing enhanced agility and manoeuvrability.

With a draught requirement of approximately 2.7 metres, the warship is ideally suited for littoral operations, enabling it to access shallow coastal waters and effectively undertake missions involving the detection and neutralisation of sub-surface threats.

"In keeping with GRSE's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, 'Amini' reflects the shipyard's strong focus on indigenous shipbuilding. The ASW-SWCs incorporate approximately 88% indigenous content and are equipped with a 30mm Naval Surface Gun manufactured by GRSE, further highlighting the shipyard's contribution towards developing and integrating indigenous defence technologies," the official said.

GRSE is currently building 13 frontline naval platforms, comprising one Project 17A Advanced Stealth Frigate, three ASW-SWCs, four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and five Next Generation Corvettes. In addition, the shipyard is constructing 36 other vessels, including 13 export platforms.

This diverse and substantial order book reinforces GRSE's position as a key contributor to India's maritime security, indigenous defence manufacturing and growing shipbuilding capabilities.