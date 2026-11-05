Uganda, Germany Reaffirm Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Economic Transformation

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Uganda and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a mutually beneficial, results-oriented partnership anchored in mutual respect, shared priorities and sustainable development, building on more than six decades of bilateral cooperation.

Officially opening the Uganda–Germany Government-to-Government Negotiations, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST), Dr. Ramathan Ggoobi, called for deeper economic cooperation aligned with Uganda's Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) and Tenfold Growth Strategy, which seeks to expand the economy to US$500 billion by 2040.

Dr. Ggoobi emphasised the need for increased German investment, technology transfer, industrialisation, skills development and enterprise growth, particularly in Uganda's four priority sectors (ATMS): Agro-Industrialisation, Tourism Development, Mineral Development, and Science, Technology and Innovation, alongside their critical enablers.

He underscored the importance of translating cooperation into increased production, value addition, exports, employment and improved livelihoods.

The PSST welcomed Germany's proposed interventions in water security particularly the River Enyau investment, electricity access in West Nile, climate-resilient agribusiness and local economic development especially the SCALE programme in Northern Uganda.

On refugee response, he called for predictable international financing and equitable burden-sharing, noting that Uganda is host to approximately 2.05 million refugees and asylum-seekers as of September 2026.

Germany Reaffirms Commitment to Results-Oriented Cooperation

The Head of the German Delegation, Mr Joachim Schmitt who is also the Head of the Central and East Africa Division at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, reaffirmed Germany's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation through mutual accountability, measurable development outcomes and increased private-sector participation.

Mr Schmitt commended Uganda's progressive refugee-hosting policy and contribution to regional stability, while acknowledging growing humanitarian pressures. He highlighted Germany's continued engagement in climate resilience, regional health security and sustainable development, including the construction of six valley tanks in Karamoja.

He emphasised that good governance, transparency, accountability, respect for human rights and a predictable investment environment remain important foundations for sustainable cooperation.

Mr Schmitt called for stronger trade, technology and private-sector partnerships, stressing the importance of mobilising private capital alongside development financing to accelerate economic transformation.

A Shared Commitment to Tangible Results

Both delegations underscored the importance of strengthening regional cooperation, honouring existing commitments, accelerating project implementation and maximising the impact of available development resources.

The discussions reinforced the importance of mutual respect, constructive dialogue and shared responsibility in addressing differences while advancing common development priorities.

The negotiations provide an opportunity to shape the next phase of Uganda–Germany cooperation, with renewed emphasis on investment, trade, innovation, sustainable growth and measurable improvements in citizens' livelihoods.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Republic of Uganda.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Republic of Uganda" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo