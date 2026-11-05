Delhi Police File Chargesheet Against Six Accused In Satya Niketan Building Collapse Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Delhi Police have framed charges against six accused in connection with the city's Satya Niketan building collapse case, which had claimed several lives and left many grievously wounded.

Delhi Police filed the chargesheet in Patiala House Court today, naming six individuals and holding them liable under various offences including negligence, culpable homicide amounting to murder and other charges.

The devastating building collapse of the PG hostel, in one of Delhi's posh localities, which caved in on September 6, resulted in at least seven deaths and left a dozen more injured.

The five-storey structure collapsed while some work was underway in the basement, and the ground floor was under repair after the rains. Many students living on rent got trapped under the debris and were subsequently rescued by the joint teams of NDRF, Delhi Police and others.

Following this, an FIR was registered at the South Campus police station in connection with the case.

The accused named in the Delhi Police chargesheet include Hari Ram Gupta, Urmila Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar, Sudhanshu Lavnish Kumar, and Shubham Tyagi.

The Delhi police have invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against them, which include charges relating to endangering human life through negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence during construction or repair work, causing injury, and damaging property.

The PG structure had collapsed during the weekend on Sunday, when many rooms of the hostel were empty, as many students had left the hostel for their respective homes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a personal visit to the accident site to monitor the relief and rescue operation and direct officials for suitable intervention. Within hours, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) deputy commissioner and four engineers were suspended from service over alleged negligence and dereliction of duty.