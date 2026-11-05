Israeli Army Razes 7 West Bank Homes, Displacing Over 20 People
(MENAFN) The Israeli army demolished seven Palestinian homes across the occupied West Bank on Thursday, displacing more than 20 people, according to local sources and officials.
The largest single operation took place in Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem, where army bulldozers flattened five homes without prior warning, the Jerusalem Governorate said. More than 20 Palestinians were displaced there. The governorate said the demolitions were carried out on the grounds that the structure had been built without permits.
In a statement, the governorate said troops moved into Biddu with demolition equipment after bulldozing land and uprooting trees near a military checkpoint at neighboring Beit Iksa.
Earlier Thursday, Palestinian sources told a Turkish news agency that Israeli forces entered Qarawat Bani Hassan, a town west of Salfit in the northern West Bank, with a military bulldozer. Troops razed a single-story home of roughly 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) in the al-Aqda area, the sources said.
Forces also handed another local resident a stop-work order, directing him to halt construction on his house. The sources said authorities had previously issued about 10 demolition notices for inhabited homes in the same area.
Separately, in the village of Furush Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, Israeli bulldozers demolished one home, the sources said.
Israeli forces routinely demolish Palestinian homes and structures that lack construction permits. Palestinian, Israeli and international rights groups say such permits are rarely granted to Palestinians, while approvals for Israeli settlement construction continue.
Violence and military operations in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have escalated since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Reported incidents include killings and detentions of Palestinians, demolitions of homes and other structures, arson attacks on mosques and vehicles, bulldozing of farmland, restrictions on farmers’ access to their fields, displacement of Palestinian communities, and continued settlement expansion.
The largest single operation took place in Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem, where army bulldozers flattened five homes without prior warning, the Jerusalem Governorate said. More than 20 Palestinians were displaced there. The governorate said the demolitions were carried out on the grounds that the structure had been built without permits.
In a statement, the governorate said troops moved into Biddu with demolition equipment after bulldozing land and uprooting trees near a military checkpoint at neighboring Beit Iksa.
Earlier Thursday, Palestinian sources told a Turkish news agency that Israeli forces entered Qarawat Bani Hassan, a town west of Salfit in the northern West Bank, with a military bulldozer. Troops razed a single-story home of roughly 100 square meters (1,076 square feet) in the al-Aqda area, the sources said.
Forces also handed another local resident a stop-work order, directing him to halt construction on his house. The sources said authorities had previously issued about 10 demolition notices for inhabited homes in the same area.
Separately, in the village of Furush Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, Israeli bulldozers demolished one home, the sources said.
Israeli forces routinely demolish Palestinian homes and structures that lack construction permits. Palestinian, Israeli and international rights groups say such permits are rarely granted to Palestinians, while approvals for Israeli settlement construction continue.
Violence and military operations in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have escalated since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Reported incidents include killings and detentions of Palestinians, demolitions of homes and other structures, arson attacks on mosques and vehicles, bulldozing of farmland, restrictions on farmers’ access to their fields, displacement of Palestinian communities, and continued settlement expansion.
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