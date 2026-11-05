Merz Sees No Trump Shift After Midterm Rout of Republicans
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that he does not anticipate any fundamental change in President Donald Trump’s policy course, even after Republicans suffered a defeat in the US midterm elections.
Speaking at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Economic Forum in Berlin, Merz argued that the president has long sidestepped lawmakers.
“Even over the last two years, Trump has largely governed by bypassing Congress. Why should that be any different now?” Merz said at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Economic Forum in Berlin.
He noted that the US Constitution gives the president broad authority to act independently of Congress.
The chancellor’s assessment followed a statement from his own government, which had already said it intends to preserve its working relationship with Washington despite the election outcome, a result that dealt a major blow to Trump.
“The USA is—and will remain—an important partner and ally for us. We will continue our close cooperation with the USA, even if a different constellation were to emerge in both chambers,” deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer said at a media briefing in Berlin.
Speaking at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Economic Forum in Berlin, Merz argued that the president has long sidestepped lawmakers.
“Even over the last two years, Trump has largely governed by bypassing Congress. Why should that be any different now?” Merz said at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Economic Forum in Berlin.
He noted that the US Constitution gives the president broad authority to act independently of Congress.
The chancellor’s assessment followed a statement from his own government, which had already said it intends to preserve its working relationship with Washington despite the election outcome, a result that dealt a major blow to Trump.
“The USA is—and will remain—an important partner and ally for us. We will continue our close cooperation with the USA, even if a different constellation were to emerge in both chambers,” deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer said at a media briefing in Berlin.
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