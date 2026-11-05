Bitcoin Price Rebounds Above $80K After US Midterms

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Bitcoin Price Rebounds Above $80,000 After US Midterm Election Result

Bitcoin rebounds above $80,000 after the US midterm election, while a return to ETF inflows offers tentative signs of renewed institutional demand.

Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Trading Leverage trading Investing CFD Outlook

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-05T10:42:11+0000 Bitcoin sees sharp rally after US midterm election results

Bitcoin has recovered above $80,000 after briefly falling below $75,650 as the results of the US midterm elections briefly unsettled cryptocurrency markets. The cryptocurrency initially came under pressure as Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, raising questions about the future of President Donald Trump's pro-crypto legislative agenda. However, the initial sell-off proved short-lived, with Bitcoin staging a sharp rebound as political uncertainty faded.

The recovery has brought Bitcoin above levels seen before the election as investors weigh the potential implications of a divided Washington against the wider challenges facing digital assets, including the recent Binance security breach and a broader deterioration in risk appetite.

Bitcoin rebounds from seven-week low

Bitcoin fell to an intraday low of $75,649.41 on 4 November, its weakest level since 15 September, as the election results pointed to a Democratic victory in both chambers of Congress. The cryptocurrency subsequently staged a V-shaped recovery, climbing back above $80,000 and briefly hitting a one-week high at $81,163.42 before running out of steam.

The initial decline reflected concerns that Democratic control of Congress could complicate the Trump administration's efforts to introduce more favourable cryptocurrency legislation. In particular, the result raises questions about the prospects for progress on market-structure legislation and other measures intended to establish a clearer regulatory framework for digital assets.

However, the rebound suggests that investors may have been more concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the election than the eventual result itself. With the outcome becoming clearer, and, most importantly, US President Trump accepting the election outcome, traders were able to reassess the political implications and unwind some of their defensive positioning.

There was also evidence of renewed speculative interest. Bitcoin options trading increased sharply on election day, with approximately $660 million in notional block trades recorded, more than twice the previous day's activity. Around $420 million of call options were bought, compared with approximately $105 million sold, indicating that some traders were positioning for a recovery.

The move was also supported by expectations that Bitcoin had become oversold following its recent decline.

Democratic control raises questions over crypto legislation

The election result represents a setback for Republicans and potentially complicates the administration's plans to advance its cryptocurrency agenda. A Democratic-controlled Congress could make it more difficult to secure bipartisan agreement on legislation governing digital asset markets, exchanges and the wider crypto industry.

Nevertheless, the implications for Bitcoin are not necessarily straightforward. The election result does not automatically mean that existing crypto-friendly policies will be reversed, nor does it prevent the administration from continuing to pursue its agenda through executive action.

The prospect of divided government may also limit the likelihood of major legislative changes in either direction. Consequently, while the result could delay regulatory progress, it may not represent the immediate threat to the cryptocurrency market that some investors initially feared.

For Bitcoin, the more immediate significance may be that a known election outcome removes one source of uncertainty. Whether that translates into a sustained recovery will depend on other factors, particularly institutional investment flows and broader financial-market conditions.

Bitcoin ETF outflows ease as inflows return

The latest US spot Bitcoin ETF figures offer a mixed picture of investor sentiment. After attracting substantial investment during September, the funds experienced a sharp reversal in demand in October and suffered heavy withdrawals at the start of November. However, the latest data show a tentative improvement, with net inflows returning on 4 November after three consecutive sessions of outflows.

September was particularly strong, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting approximately $2.6 billion in net inflows. The funds benefited from a sustained buying period during the second half of the month, including a six-session run of inflows totalling around $2.84 billion. On 21 September alone, they attracted almost $1 billion, helping to support Bitcoin's recovery during the month.

However, that momentum faded in October. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $515 million in net outflows over the month, with withdrawals accelerating towards the end of October. On 30 October, investors withdrew approximately $643.2 million, the largest single-day outflow since June 25.

The selling continued into November, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording approximately $398.6 million in net outflows on 2 November and another $115.6 million on 3 November. This brought total withdrawals across the three sessions from 30 October to 3 November to around $1.16 billion.

There was, however, a modest reversal on 4 November, when US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted approximately $74.6 million in net inflows, ending the three-session outflow streak.

The latest inflow is encouraging, but it remains relatively small compared with the $1.16 billion withdrawn over the previous three sessions. Overall, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $439.6 million of net outflows across the first four trading sessions of November. The latest figures therefore suggest that selling pressure may be easing, but there is not yet enough evidence to conclude that institutional demand has decisively turned higher.

Despite the recent reversal, cumulative net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs since their launch remain substantial at around $56.6 billion, while the funds hold more than $102 billion in net assets. The recent withdrawals therefore represent a deterioration in near-term demand rather than a complete loss of institutional interest.

The distinction is important. Bitcoin's recovery towards and above $80,000 alongside a return to positive ETF flows on 4 November is a constructive combination, suggesting that the latest price rebound is beginning to attract fresh investment. However, the inflow was modest compared with the preceding withdrawals. A sustained return to positive daily flows over the coming sessions would provide stronger evidence that institutional appetite is recovering alongside the price.

Binance security breach adds to market uncertainty

The election result has also arrived against the backdrop of a major security incident at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. The reported $6.3 billion breach towards the end of October prompted widespread concern, with customers subsequently withdrawing billions of dollars from the exchange.

The incident contributed to a broader deterioration in cryptocurrency sentiment and added to the pressure on Bitcoin and other digital assets. The $643.3 million withdrawn from US spot Bitcoin ETFs on 30 October came immediately after the reported breach, suggesting that investors were reducing exposure amid concerns about market stability and counterparty risk.

The subsequent price recovery has therefore had to contend with two separate sources of uncertainty: the potential implications of the US election for cryptocurrency regulation and concerns about security within the digital asset industry.

Although Bitcoin has recovered from its latest lows, the wider market remains vulnerable to further volatility if confidence in exchanges and institutional investment products deteriorates.

Bitcoin technical outlook

As long as Bitcoin remains above its mid-September $74,919.36 low, medium-term bullish pressure should retain its upper hand. The next upside target is the 29 October high at $81,914.83. If overcome, the 21 October high at $84,867.18 would probably be back in focus.

Were the current bounce to be short-lived, though, and a fall through the current November low at $75,649.41 and, more significantly, the September $74,919.36 low to be seen, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $73,227.13 would be expected to get hit.

Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 4 November low at $75,649.41

Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish bias while above the 15 September low at $74,919.36

Bitcoin daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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