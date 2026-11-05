South Sudan Seeks Technical Partnerships To Accelerate Oil & Gas Development

South Sudan's plans to increase crude production from approximately 174,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the near term are creating opportunities for both local and international service companies across exploration, engineering, logistics, infrastructure development and technical support. With 14 exploration blocks available and a longer-term production target of 450,000 bpd, expanding domestic supplier capacity and strengthening partnerships with international operators will be critical to supporting the country's petroleum development ambitions.

The upcoming South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) conference - scheduled for November 24–25, 2026, in Juba - will connect service providers, engineering contractors, technology leaders, legal advisors and training institutions with project developers. Returning for its seventh edition, SSOP 2026 will feature technical workshops, high-level panel discussions and project showcases designed to translate market opportunities into tangible projects across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

Strategic Frameworks Drive Exploration and Downstream Infrastructure

Recent bilateral and corporate milestones demonstrate South Sudan's commitment to combining international expertise with physical infrastructure development. In July 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum signed a memorandum of understanding with UAE-based Bianchi Gold Trading Investment Company, establishing a strategic framework for cooperation across exploration, midstream storage, refining, technical studies and workforce capacity building. As these initiatives progress, they could generate demand for engineering contractors, technical consultants, construction firms and equipment suppliers.

Meanwhile, the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC), through its subsidiary Strategic Fuel Fund, is advancing exploration preparations at Block B2 in Greater Jonglei State. Following an aerial geophysical survey covering approximately 47,000 km2 in 2024, the company has pursued terrain reconnaissance services to support a planned 2D seismic campaign. These activities illustrate opportunities for geophysical specialists, surveying companies, logistics providers and other technical contractors. SANPC CEO Godfrey Moagi is speaking at SSOP 2026.

Beyond exploration, South Sudan's proposed petroleum infrastructure developments offer further potential for service companies. National oil company Nile Petroleum Corporation is pursuing a proposed 350-kilometre crude pipeline connecting the Tharjiath oilfields in Block 5A with the Paloch oilfields in Blocks 3 and 7, alongside refinery development and downstream expansion plans. If advanced, these projects would require engineering, construction, equipment supply and operational support.

Local Content Framework Supports Domestic Participation

South Sudan's Petroleum Act provides a framework for increasing domestic participation in the oil and gas industry. The Act is designed to ensure that oil and gas activities benefit local communities, while supporting domestic enterprises through employment, procurement and equity partnerships. Local Content Regulations put into effect in 2019 further strengthen these obligations, positioning local companies at the forefront of the country's oil and gas expansion.

The government has also sought to improve oversight, while strengthening its own technical capacity. In May 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum partnered with the African Legal Support Facility and international law firm Pinsent Masons to deliver specialized technical workshops for government officials. The training enhances local expertise in petroleum contract negotiations, fiscal framework design and regulatory compliance, ensuring that incoming investments align with national value retention goals.

SSOP 2026 Connects Service Companies with Project Opportunities

As South Sudan seeks to expand production and develop petroleum infrastructure, service companies will play an important part in delivering the technical capabilities required to move projects forward. SSOP 2026 provides a bridge between the country's leading operators and service companies seeking to expand their footprint across the market.

Through dedicated technical sessions and executive networking opportunities, the conference will provide opportunities for companies to identify potential contracts, establish local and international partnerships and position themselves for future work across exploration, production optimization, refining and petroleum transportation.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.