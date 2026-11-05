Yemen Forces Claim 340 Houthi Casualties in 1,322 Operations
(MENAFN) Yemen’s armed forces said Wednesday they launched 1,322 operations against Houthi positions and military assets, claiming roughly 340 fighters and commanders were killed or put out of action.
A military spokesperson, posting on US social media company X, said the strikes also destroyed or damaged 114 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.
Government troops have also pushed forward in Al-Jawf province under the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” offensive, the spokesperson said. According to the statement, units from the First and Third Emergency Divisions took Houthi positions at Umm Lafifa, Qurun al-Sabir and Duhaydat al-Aqir.
In southwestern Taiz province, government forces and allied popular resistance fighters reported gains on several fronts. They also said they beat back Houthi attempts to retake lost ground.
The military said its operations are continuing and that its forces are taking steps to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Government forces have been running the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign since Oct. 5, with the stated aim of restoring control over state institutions and retaking the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthis.
Fighting between the two sides flared again in July. According to UN reports, it has killed and wounded thousands and driven more than 250,000 people from their homes. The renewed violence shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022 and deepened Yemen’s humanitarian emergency.
Yemen has been locked in civil war since the Houthis overran Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
A military spokesperson, posting on US social media company X, said the strikes also destroyed or damaged 114 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.
Government troops have also pushed forward in Al-Jawf province under the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” offensive, the spokesperson said. According to the statement, units from the First and Third Emergency Divisions took Houthi positions at Umm Lafifa, Qurun al-Sabir and Duhaydat al-Aqir.
In southwestern Taiz province, government forces and allied popular resistance fighters reported gains on several fronts. They also said they beat back Houthi attempts to retake lost ground.
The military said its operations are continuing and that its forces are taking steps to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Government forces have been running the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign since Oct. 5, with the stated aim of restoring control over state institutions and retaking the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthis.
Fighting between the two sides flared again in July. According to UN reports, it has killed and wounded thousands and driven more than 250,000 people from their homes. The renewed violence shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022 and deepened Yemen’s humanitarian emergency.
Yemen has been locked in civil war since the Houthis overran Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
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