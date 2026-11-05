Qatar's Mediation Grounded In Making People's Lives Better

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has affirmed that the success of humanitarian commitments is measured by the difference they make in the lives of conflict-stricken people, stressing the importance of turning the humanitarian commitments secured during mediation and ceasefire negotiations into true improvements in the lives of those affected.

This message was conveyed as part of Qatar's statement delivered by Second Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva, Abdulaziz Mohammed al-Mansouri, before the Global Dialogue on International Humanitarian Law, convened in Geneva and organised by the Swiss government and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to outline the outcomes of the Global Initiative to Galvanise Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law and explore avenues for turning them into concrete actions.

Al-Mansouri said that the significance of mediation lies in ensuring the enforcement of measures concurred upon on the ground to help protect civilians and strengthen enduring peace prospects. He said international humanitarian law should be enforced regardless of whether parties in conflict reached a deal or not. The humanitarian commitments reached during negotiations can help put international humanitarian law obligations into practice, identify concrete steps to protect civilians, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and respond to urgent humanitarian needs, he explained.

He argued that having clear and practical humanitarian commitments matters most, as parties should concur on a limited number of measures to be implemented by the responsible entity, with an essential time frame set for that purpose, paving the way for monitoring the progress made and identifying challenges in a record time. Mediators and humanitarian organisations responsible for implementation, alongside neutral intermediaries, should constantly engage with essential respect for their mandates and principles, he recalled.

Citing Qatar's experience as a country that has been involved in peace efforts for over three decades, al-Mansouri said mediation does not terminate at the signing of the deal, as continuous engagement, confidence-building and preparation for getting past the challenges when they emerge remain important aspects.

He noted that information provided by humanitarian organisations and actors on the ground, alongside observations from affected communities, could help assess the extent to which commitments contribute to improving well-being of civilians.

Accountability is a quite important component in building an enduring peace, the secretary underlined, contending that lasting peace requires addressing grievances and damages arising from conflicts and taking crucial steps to preclude violations.

Al-Mansouri pointed out that addressing these issues properly can contribute to building confidence in the peace process and acknowledging the anguish of affected communities, as well as promoting the legitimacy and robustness of the peace deal.

Al-Mansouri cited the resolution presented by Qatar, in collaboration with Costa Rica, to the Human Rights Council at its 60th session in October 2025, on the promotion and protection of the human rights of women and children in conflict and post-conflict situations and ensuring justice, remedies and reparation for victims, noting that the resolution was adopted by consensus and received the support of 70 co-sponsoring countries.

Among the outcomes, al-Mansouri noted, was its call on states to strengthen accountability for gross violations of international human rights law and serious violations of international humanitarian law committed during armed conflict, through national justice systems and, where applicable, transitional justice systems and international justice mechanisms.

This is alongside the adoption of powerful legislative and administrative procedures in this regard, he outlined, as well as other appropriate measures that provide fair, effective and expeditious access to justice, reaffirming that the credibility of mediation does not rest solely on bringing the parties to the negotiating table, but also on helping them fulfill what they have agreed upon.

humanitarian commitments Qatar's mediation Global Dialogue on International Humanitarian Law