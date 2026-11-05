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Tanker Hit by Unidentified Projectiles Off Qatar Coast

Tanker Hit by Unidentified Projectiles Off Qatar Coast


Date: 2026-11-05 04:15:23

(MENAFN) Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Thursday.

In a maritime alert, the agency reported that it had received confirmation of an incident at approximately 11:20 pm GMT on Wednesday, around 50 nautical miles (93 kilometers) north of Madinat ash Shamal.

UKMTO said information about the crew's condition, the level of damage sustained by the vessel and any possible environmental consequences had not yet been established.

The agency urged ships operating in the area to remain vigilant, exercise caution while navigating and notify authorities of any suspicious activity as investigations continued.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of increased maritime tensions following the military confrontation between the US and Iran, alongside persistent security concerns surrounding commercial shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz.

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