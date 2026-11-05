Japan Faces Nationwide Mobile Network Disruptions as NTT Docomo Investigates Outage
(MENAFN) Mobile users across Japan experienced interruptions to phone calls, internet access and text messaging on Thursday as major telecommunications provider NTT Docomo worked to identify the cause of widespread service disruptions.
NTT Docomo Inc. reported that its mobile services had been unstable across the country since approximately 11:18 a.m. local time (0218 GMT), affecting voice communications, mobile data connections and text messages, according to reports.
The company said it had launched an investigation into the problem but could not provide an estimated timeframe for restoring normal operations.
As disruptions continued, Docomo advised customers to change their mobile network settings to 4G to help address connectivity problems.
The outage also affected customers of other mobile operators that rely on Docomo's network infrastructure.
The telecommunications company said it was examining whether the service interruptions had also affected access to emergency calling services.
In a separate development, Docomo temporarily shut down its online store and My Docomo customer portal after determining that an external party may have accessed its servers without authorization.
The suspension began early Wednesday and left customers unable to subscribe to mobile plans, review their bills or make changes to existing contracts through the affected platforms.
The company said it had not yet established whether the suspected unauthorized access was connected to the nationwide disruptions affecting its mobile network.
NTT Docomo Inc. reported that its mobile services had been unstable across the country since approximately 11:18 a.m. local time (0218 GMT), affecting voice communications, mobile data connections and text messages, according to reports.
The company said it had launched an investigation into the problem but could not provide an estimated timeframe for restoring normal operations.
As disruptions continued, Docomo advised customers to change their mobile network settings to 4G to help address connectivity problems.
The outage also affected customers of other mobile operators that rely on Docomo's network infrastructure.
The telecommunications company said it was examining whether the service interruptions had also affected access to emergency calling services.
In a separate development, Docomo temporarily shut down its online store and My Docomo customer portal after determining that an external party may have accessed its servers without authorization.
The suspension began early Wednesday and left customers unable to subscribe to mobile plans, review their bills or make changes to existing contracts through the affected platforms.
The company said it had not yet established whether the suspected unauthorized access was connected to the nationwide disruptions affecting its mobile network.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment