Musk Faces Major Financial Loss Following Republican Midterm Defeats
(MENAFN) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has seen more than $60 billion wiped from his fortune following Republican losses in the US midterm elections, despite reportedly investing around $446 million in efforts to help the party maintain its congressional majorities.
Musk's substantial financial backing for Republican candidates, particularly in Texas, failed to produce the anticipated electoral outcome as the party suffered significant defeats, including in the state where the billionaire has established his residence.
According to reports, Musk ranked among the biggest financial losers following Election Night, with declining valuations across his business interests contributing to the sharp reduction in his wealth.
Tesla's stock price dropped 5.7%, while SpaceX reportedly experienced a 7.6% decline during early trading, placing additional pressure on Musk's overall financial position.
Estimates indicated that Musk contributed approximately $446 million to Republican election campaigns, although other assessments placed his political expenditure at lower figures.
A substantial portion of the reported funding supported Senate campaigns in Texas, where Republican candidates backed by Musk encountered major electoral setbacks.
The election outcome could also create additional complications for Musk's reported plans to bring Tesla and SpaceX under a single corporate structure.
With Democrats gaining control of Congress, lawmakers could subject any proposed combination of the two companies to increased scrutiny before President Donald Trump's term ends in January 2029. However, congressional oversight would not automatically give lawmakers the authority to prevent such a transaction.
Musk's substantial financial backing for Republican candidates, particularly in Texas, failed to produce the anticipated electoral outcome as the party suffered significant defeats, including in the state where the billionaire has established his residence.
According to reports, Musk ranked among the biggest financial losers following Election Night, with declining valuations across his business interests contributing to the sharp reduction in his wealth.
Tesla's stock price dropped 5.7%, while SpaceX reportedly experienced a 7.6% decline during early trading, placing additional pressure on Musk's overall financial position.
Estimates indicated that Musk contributed approximately $446 million to Republican election campaigns, although other assessments placed his political expenditure at lower figures.
A substantial portion of the reported funding supported Senate campaigns in Texas, where Republican candidates backed by Musk encountered major electoral setbacks.
The election outcome could also create additional complications for Musk's reported plans to bring Tesla and SpaceX under a single corporate structure.
With Democrats gaining control of Congress, lawmakers could subject any proposed combination of the two companies to increased scrutiny before President Donald Trump's term ends in January 2029. However, congressional oversight would not automatically give lawmakers the authority to prevent such a transaction.
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