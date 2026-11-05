Nigerian Opposition Leader Peter Obi's Convoy Attacked as Police Arrest Suspect
(MENAFN) The convoy of Nigerian opposition politician and presidential hopeful Peter Obi was attacked in the southern state of Cross River, prompting police to arrest a suspect, authorities said Thursday.
The incident took place Wednesday after Obi and members of his entourage visited the palace of the Obong of Calabar, the city's traditional ruler. They were traveling to a town hall meeting organized by Obi's Nigeria Democratic Congress party when the attack occurred.
Assailants carrying machetes and sticks reportedly threw stones and other objects at the vehicles, shattering windshields and triggering panic among Obi's supporters and local traders.
The Cross River State Police Command confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old man identified as Victor Edet Yellow Duke in connection with the incident. Authorities said investigations were continuing.
The attack came days after another incident involving Omoyele Sowore, a presidential hopeful representing the African Action Congress, in Ekiti State.
Political parties across Nigeria are intensifying preparations for the 2027 general elections. President Bola Tinubu is seeking another term in office under the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Opposition politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Obi, have presented competing approaches to tackling the country's security problems, economic difficulties and governance challenges.
Nigeria has previously experienced election-related violence, including assaults on political supporters, intimidation and confrontations between rival political groups.
The forthcoming elections are expected to take place against a backdrop of concerns over public security, economic recovery and the strength of the country's democratic institutions.
The incident took place Wednesday after Obi and members of his entourage visited the palace of the Obong of Calabar, the city's traditional ruler. They were traveling to a town hall meeting organized by Obi's Nigeria Democratic Congress party when the attack occurred.
Assailants carrying machetes and sticks reportedly threw stones and other objects at the vehicles, shattering windshields and triggering panic among Obi's supporters and local traders.
The Cross River State Police Command confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old man identified as Victor Edet Yellow Duke in connection with the incident. Authorities said investigations were continuing.
The attack came days after another incident involving Omoyele Sowore, a presidential hopeful representing the African Action Congress, in Ekiti State.
Political parties across Nigeria are intensifying preparations for the 2027 general elections. President Bola Tinubu is seeking another term in office under the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Opposition politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Obi, have presented competing approaches to tackling the country's security problems, economic difficulties and governance challenges.
Nigeria has previously experienced election-related violence, including assaults on political supporters, intimidation and confrontations between rival political groups.
The forthcoming elections are expected to take place against a backdrop of concerns over public security, economic recovery and the strength of the country's democratic institutions.
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