Andorra Goalkeeper Struggles After Fatal Clash Claims Tenerife Striker's Life
(MENAFN) Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono is deeply distressed following the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel after the two players collided during a Spanish second-division fixture, Andorra teammate Lautaro Spatz said Wednesday.
De Miguel, aged 30, died Tuesday from injuries sustained during Monday's encounter between Tenerife and Andorra, when he collided with Owono on the pitch.
Andorra defender Spatz expressed his condolences in a social media statement while also offering support to his goalkeeper teammate, who has faced public scrutiny since the tragic incident.
“I also want to say a few words about my teammate, goalkeeper and friend, who is deeply affected by what has happened,” Spatz wrote.
“Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone.”
“In football, unfortunate incidents can happen but no one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences.”
The incident took place seven minutes into stoppage time, with the score level at 2-2. Owono moved away from his goal toward the center circle in an attempt to intercept a long pass, during which his knee appeared to hit De Miguel.
The Tenerife striker collapsed and remained motionless on the field. Medical personnel immediately provided emergency assistance before he was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
De Miguel, aged 30, died Tuesday from injuries sustained during Monday's encounter between Tenerife and Andorra, when he collided with Owono on the pitch.
Andorra defender Spatz expressed his condolences in a social media statement while also offering support to his goalkeeper teammate, who has faced public scrutiny since the tragic incident.
“I also want to say a few words about my teammate, goalkeeper and friend, who is deeply affected by what has happened,” Spatz wrote.
“Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone.”
“In football, unfortunate incidents can happen but no one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences.”
The incident took place seven minutes into stoppage time, with the score level at 2-2. Owono moved away from his goal toward the center circle in an attempt to intercept a long pass, during which his knee appeared to hit De Miguel.
The Tenerife striker collapsed and remained motionless on the field. Medical personnel immediately provided emergency assistance before he was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
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