US Sanctions 3 Over Iran’s Missile Procurement Network
(MENAFN) The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two individuals and one entity accused of helping Iran acquire man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS).
A government foreign affairs department said the designations “close off more of the channels Tehran uses to try to rebuild its arsenal and raise the risk for third-country brokers and suppliers.”
The targets are Mohammed Ali Tolibov, CEO of Belarus-based Armory Alliance; Nigeria-based Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited; and Russia-based Alisher Domullodzhanov, the department said.
The department alleged the network sought to arrange the procurement of Chinese-origin MANPADS for Iran, including through the use of false end-users.
“The United States will keep exposing the networks that arm Iran’s military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and will keep denying the regime the resources that sustain its destabilizing activities,” it said.
A government foreign affairs department said the designations “close off more of the channels Tehran uses to try to rebuild its arsenal and raise the risk for third-country brokers and suppliers.”
The targets are Mohammed Ali Tolibov, CEO of Belarus-based Armory Alliance; Nigeria-based Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited; and Russia-based Alisher Domullodzhanov, the department said.
The department alleged the network sought to arrange the procurement of Chinese-origin MANPADS for Iran, including through the use of false end-users.
“The United States will keep exposing the networks that arm Iran’s military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and will keep denying the regime the resources that sustain its destabilizing activities,” it said.
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