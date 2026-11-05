British PM Links US Election Results to Opportunity for Mideast De-escalation
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Wednesday that the outcome of the US midterm elections could create an opening for stronger international cooperation to end the conflict involving Iran and address rising living costs.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Burnham welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to acknowledge the election results following significant Republican losses.
"Well, President Trump has accepted the results, and I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all - and that's the cost of living," he said.
Burnham explained that controlling household expenses and easing financial pressures had been among his main priorities since taking office three months ago. However, he emphasized that achieving meaningful improvements would remain difficult without resolving the ongoing Middle East conflict.
"That has been the issue that I have put front and center in my first three months in Downing Street, and we've made moves, but I can't get people's cost of living pressures down until the conflict in the Middle East is resolved," he said.
The British leader also pledged to pursue diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions, saying he would be "working for de-escalation". He further expressed hope that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, allowing maritime traffic to resume.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Burnham welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to acknowledge the election results following significant Republican losses.
"Well, President Trump has accepted the results, and I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all - and that's the cost of living," he said.
Burnham explained that controlling household expenses and easing financial pressures had been among his main priorities since taking office three months ago. However, he emphasized that achieving meaningful improvements would remain difficult without resolving the ongoing Middle East conflict.
"That has been the issue that I have put front and center in my first three months in Downing Street, and we've made moves, but I can't get people's cost of living pressures down until the conflict in the Middle East is resolved," he said.
The British leader also pledged to pursue diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions, saying he would be "working for de-escalation". He further expressed hope that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen, allowing maritime traffic to resume.
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