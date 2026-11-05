Inbank Financial Calendar For 2027
26.02.2027 Q4 and 2026 Full Year Unaudited Interim Report
04.03.2027 2026 Audited Annual Report
31.03.2027 Annual General Meeting
29.04.2027 Q1 Interim Report
29.07.2027 Q2 Interim Report
28.10.2027 Q3 Interim Report
Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 787,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across seven markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
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