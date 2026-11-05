Beyond The Criminal Justice Classroom Launches To Connect College Learning With Police Practice

MENAFN - GetNews) New publication explores the observation, critical thinking, and writing skills students can practice before entering the field.

ATLANTA, GA - November 5, 2026 - Knowing the definition of evidence is one thing. Explaining why a particular piece of evidence matters is another. A new online publication, Beyond the Criminal Justice Classroom, explores that distinction through articles and fictional case exercises for criminal justice students, faculty, and police trainers.

Presented by the KLYVOREK Institute, the publication connects academic concepts with the questions, decisions, and documentation involved in police work. Its mission is reflected in its tagline:“Helping students think, write, and prepare for the realities of police work.”

Founder Edward Brown, a former metro Atlanta police sergeant and investigator with more than 30 years of law enforcement and public safety experience, developed the publication around a professional challenge he encountered: people who could explain an incident in conversation sometimes struggled to document it clearly.

The online journal shows students how to identify missing information, distinguish observations from assumptions, explain the relevance of evidence, and organize facts into clear narratives.

Initial articles include:



The Case Made Sense Until the Student Had to Write It Down

What Would Your Criminal Justice Students Ask If They Were First on the Scene?

A Student Finds the Evidence. Can They Explain Why It Matters? Before Students Learn to Use AI for Police Reports, What Should They Learn to Do Themselves?

Readers can also explore KLYVOREK Institute's fictional training scenarios, which offer opportunities to practice incident reports and warrant drafts using AI assistance. Participants remain responsible for reviewing their work and checking it against the scenario facts.

Criminal justice professors, academy instructors, and field training officers are invited to explore the publication, suggest topics, and discuss how scenario exercises might support their instruction.

About Beyond the Criminal Justice Classroom

Beyond the Criminal Justice Classroom is an educational online journal presented by the KLYVOREK Institute. It explores the connection between criminal justice education and practical police work through articles, fictional scenarios, and discussion of professional skills.