Iran Reports Fires Aboard Three Vessels in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz after the vessels attempted to navigate a passage it described as unauthorized.
According to a statement carried by Iranian state media, a large oil tanker struck a mine late Wednesday while attempting to cross an unauthorized route south of the strait.
The vessel subsequently caught fire and was forced to stop, the statement said.
In a separate incident, another supertanker caught fire while moving away from the designated route in the eastern section of the waterway. A tugboat that approached to assist in extinguishing the flames also caught fire, the IRGC added.
The military organization separately announced that its naval electronic warfare unit had "taken control of two Lucas-type aircraft" that it described as "intruding."
The IRGC maintained that its naval forces remained in control of the Strait of Hormuz, while accusing the United States of "encouraging vessels to violate restrictions and pass through a mined route."
It warned that the resulting incidents would "impose heavy insurance costs on US taxpayers and regional allies."
The organization further cautioned that attempts to disregard the regulations governing maritime passage through the strait would "lead to further financial losses and political setbacks for Washington."
The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, is a vital international shipping corridor through which substantial quantities of oil and natural gas from Gulf producers reach global markets.
The latest statements come amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Washington and Tel Aviv launched military operations against Tehran on Feb. 28, followed by a ceasefire in April.
Hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting end to the conflict remained stalled.
According to a statement carried by Iranian state media, a large oil tanker struck a mine late Wednesday while attempting to cross an unauthorized route south of the strait.
The vessel subsequently caught fire and was forced to stop, the statement said.
In a separate incident, another supertanker caught fire while moving away from the designated route in the eastern section of the waterway. A tugboat that approached to assist in extinguishing the flames also caught fire, the IRGC added.
The military organization separately announced that its naval electronic warfare unit had "taken control of two Lucas-type aircraft" that it described as "intruding."
The IRGC maintained that its naval forces remained in control of the Strait of Hormuz, while accusing the United States of "encouraging vessels to violate restrictions and pass through a mined route."
It warned that the resulting incidents would "impose heavy insurance costs on US taxpayers and regional allies."
The organization further cautioned that attempts to disregard the regulations governing maritime passage through the strait would "lead to further financial losses and political setbacks for Washington."
The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, is a vital international shipping corridor through which substantial quantities of oil and natural gas from Gulf producers reach global markets.
The latest statements come amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Washington and Tel Aviv launched military operations against Tehran on Feb. 28, followed by a ceasefire in April.
Hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting end to the conflict remained stalled.
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