The Manicure Appointment That Never Needed Booking? Ezmio Spotlights Nail Gel Kits For Home

MENAFN - GetNews) "Ezmio Beauty Gel Nail Kit. Image supplied by Ezmio Beauty."Ezmio Beauty puts at-home nail gel kits in focus for shoppers ready to turn saved manicure inspiration into a practical beauty routine.

Sydney, Australia - November 5, 2026 - Ezmio Beauty is putting Nail Gel Kits in the spotlight for beauty shoppers considering a different kind of manicure appointment: one they organise at home. The Australian brand's collection brings together options for people ready to move from saving nail inspiration to learning the process themselves.

The appeal starts with the diary. An at-home manicure can be planned around an evening in, a quiet weekend or the moment a new colour catches the eye. For a beginner, however, choosing a kit raises a more practical question: what is actually needed to get started?

Ezmio's Gel Nail Kit combines its UV LED lamp with a choice of two One Step Gel colours and preparation tools. The kit also includes remover wraps for an initial removal. Its One Step Gel system does not require separate base and top coats, while each thin colour layer needs curing under the specified lamp.

That gives shoppers a defined starting point instead of a basket of unrelated bottles and tools. The wider collection includes different kit configurations, allowing buyers to compare the contents against the equipment they already own and the routine they want to learn.

From inspiration folder to first attempt

The first colour choice can be part of the enjoyment. A familiar neutral offers one starting point; a bolder shade makes the manicure the focus of an outfit. Learning the technique also creates room for a personal ritual, with time set aside for preparation, careful application and removal.

An at-home kit is an introduction to a process. Ezmio provides application and removal guidance, and beginners should follow the instructions for their chosen system and lamp. The aim is a routine that makes sense for the individual, with room to practise.

The collection and individual kit pages provide current inclusions, shade choices, prices and availability. Gift buyers exploring the brand can also discover Ezmio's Nail Gel Advent Calendar. Its contents are deliberately left out of this announcement so the festive surprise remains intact.

Nail Gel Kits collection:

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About Ezmio Beauty

Founded in 2020, Ezmio Beauty is an Australian beauty brand formerly known as Esmio Australia. Its range includes gel nail systems, nail art, tools and accessories for at-home manicures. The brand combines nail products with practical education to support individual style and creative self-expression.

Explore the Ezmio Nail Gel Advent Calendar