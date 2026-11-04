Fast Just Got Fastest: STING Energy Boosttm Celebrates Kimi Antonelli's Formula 1® World Championship And The Fan Energy Behind It
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KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – Kimi Antonelli is the Formula 1® World Champion. As the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team celebrates his title, STING Energy BoostTM is celebrating the energy behind the championship: the fans who have supported Kimi every step of the way.
The title is Kimi's, earned through talent and determination. But from his karting days to the top of Formula 1®, one thing was always with him: the energy of his fans. It was there through every lap, every setback and every breakthrough, long before the trophy.
The energy behind the championship
To celebrate the title, STING Energy BoostTM is bringing that energy to life through art. Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam have each interpreted the energy behind the champion in their own style, creating portraits of Kimi through their own cultural lens.
The artworks, alongside a Championship Ode to Kimi, are live across STING Energy BoostTM digital channels.
View the artwork here: here
“Kimi's title is a celebration for the fans who supported him through every race and every lap. Following our recent Formula 1® activations in Malaysia and Singapore, we want to keep that excitement going with STING Energy BoostTM, bringing the energy of the fans to life through artists who capture their passion and support,” said Aditya Sheoran, General Manager, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore (MYPHSG), PepsiCo.“This is about bringing our global partnership closer to fans here and celebrating the energy they bring to the sport. GET. SET. STINGGG.”
“The title is Kimi's, and what a title it is. But through every race and every lap, his fans never lost hope. Their energy never dropped, and it stayed with him all the way to the championship. Now we're bringing the energy behind the champion to life, through artists who show what that support looks and feels like. Fast just got fastest. GET. SET. STINGGG.”
- STING® Global, official social handle
Watch STING's official championship video here: here
Love from... all of us. #AllOfUs
Image link here
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At just 20, Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest-ever Formula 1® World Champion.
STING Energy BoostTM celebrates the energy behind the championship: the fans who backed Kimi through every lap.
Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam bring that fan energy to life in portraits of the new champion.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – Kimi Antonelli is the Formula 1® World Champion. As the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team celebrates his title, STING Energy BoostTM is celebrating the energy behind the championship: the fans who have supported Kimi every step of the way.
The title is Kimi's, earned through talent and determination. But from his karting days to the top of Formula 1®, one thing was always with him: the energy of his fans. It was there through every lap, every setback and every breakthrough, long before the trophy.
The energy behind the championship
To celebrate the title, STING Energy BoostTM is bringing that energy to life through art. Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam have each interpreted the energy behind the champion in their own style, creating portraits of Kimi through their own cultural lens.
The artworks, alongside a Championship Ode to Kimi, are live across STING Energy BoostTM digital channels.
View the artwork here: here
“Kimi's title is a celebration for the fans who supported him through every race and every lap. Following our recent Formula 1® activations in Malaysia and Singapore, we want to keep that excitement going with STING Energy BoostTM, bringing the energy of the fans to life through artists who capture their passion and support,” said Aditya Sheoran, General Manager, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore (MYPHSG), PepsiCo.“This is about bringing our global partnership closer to fans here and celebrating the energy they bring to the sport. GET. SET. STINGGG.”
“The title is Kimi's, and what a title it is. But through every race and every lap, his fans never lost hope. Their energy never dropped, and it stayed with him all the way to the championship. Now we're bringing the energy behind the champion to life, through artists who show what that support looks and feels like. Fast just got fastest. GET. SET. STINGGG.”
- STING® Global, official social handle
Watch STING's official championship video here: here
Love from... all of us. #AllOfUs
Image link here
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