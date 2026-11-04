Pollen Finance Reaches R10 Billion In Business Funding Since 2015

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A milestone measured in rands, built around the decisions that move South African businesses forward

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pollen Finance has provided R10 billion in cumulative funding to South African businesses since 2015. Behind that figure is a practical reality: businesses need capital to act, and opportunity rarely waits for the cash flow to catch up.

“Ten billion rand is a substantial number. But business owners don't experience funding as a number in a press release,” says Louis du Plessis, CEO of Pollen Finance.“They experience it as an order they can fulfil, capacity they can add, or a decision they can finally make. That's where the figure starts to mean something.”

Pollen began operating in 2015 with a model that brought technology into business lending while keeping people involved in the decisions. Since then, it has developed its processes around a challenge familiar to established businesses: the timing of an opportunity and the availability of cash do not always line up.

Digital applications, business bank statement analysis and credit checks help the team assess applications. People consider the business behind the information, the purpose of the funding and whether repayments are affordable.

The aim is to make responsible lending decisions at a pace that recognises how businesses operate.

“A business can be established, busy and moving forward, and still need working capital,” says du Plessis.“The owner might know exactly what the next order requires or what another machine could do for production. Our job is to understand that opportunity, ask the right questions and give them a clear answer.”

Pollen has also secured a R625 million funding facility with Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), supporting its continued provision of finance to South African businesses.

The R10 billion represents cumulative funding provided since 2015; the R625 million is the size of the RMB facility. Pollen remains responsible for assessing customer applications and making lending decisions.

Beyond its lending operations, Pollen has brought its brand into some distinctly South African conversations. Handré Pollard is its brand ambassador, and the company has extended its sponsorship of the Pretoria Capitals for a further three years.

Its recently launched podcast, Funded: SA Founder Stories, takes the conversation closer to the business owner: the decisions, doubts and funding moments behind an entrepreneurial journey.

“Funding is a serious decision, but the conversation around it doesn't have to be distant or intimidating,” says du Plessis.“With Funded, we want to hear what actually happened. What made someone take the leap, what the money changed and what they learned afterwards.”

Reaching R10 billion is a milestone for Pollen. Its focus remains on the next business decision, and the opportunity behind it.

About Pollen Finance

Pollen Finance provides short-term business funding to established South African businesses. Since 2015, it has provided R10 billion in cumulative funding, supporting needs including working capital, stock purchases, equipment and larger orders. Applications are subject to assessment and approval.

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