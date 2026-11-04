FP Trading Launches Mobile App for Analysing, Trading and Managing Accounts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FP Trading, a forex and financial markets broker, has launched its first proprietary mobile app, available on iOS and Android. FP Trading clients could already trade on mobile devices through MT4, MT5 and cTrader. The new app is the broker's own application and brings account management and trading into one place.

Through the app, clients can open and manage accounts, follow live prices, place and manage trades, and monitor open positions in real time.

Mobile Access to FP Trading

The app was developed for traders who want to act on market moves outside of a desktop setting. It has a simple layout and gives access to order execution through FP Trading.

“Trading doesn't stop when a trader leaves their desk, and neither should their tools,” said Narayan Joshi, General Manager at FP Trading.“The app gives traders the speed, control and tools they expect, in a form that fits wherever they are.”

FP Trader: Charting and Trading in One Account

The app includes FP Trader, an FP Trading account with integrated charting tools. With FP Trader, traders can place orders directly from the chart.

FP Trader offers more than 100 indicators, drawing tools, real-time data and price alerts. Charting, data and order execution are available within a single account. FP Trader is included at no extra cost and does not require a separate subscription.

“FP Trader is a natural fit for the app,” added Narayan Joshi.“Traders who build their ideas on the chart can now act on them directly, on mobile, with FP Trading's execution behind every order.”

Key Features



Available on iOS and Android

FP Trader account with integrated charting tools

More than 100 indicators and drawing tools

Real-time data and price alerts

Order execution through FP Trading Account and position management in one place

The app is designed for both new and experienced traders. Traders can move from viewing a market to placing an order in a few taps, and alerts notify them of price moves when they are away from the screen.

Client Protection

FP Trading holds an insolvency insurance policy placed with certain underwriters at Lloyd's, with an aggregate limit of $1,000,000, subject to policy terms. FP Trading is also a member of the Financial Commission, which provides independent dispute resolution for traders, with compensation of up to €20,000 per eligible complaint.

Availability

The FP Trading app is available on the App Store and Google Play. Existing clients can access their accounts through the app. new traders can register from their phone and begin trading once their account is set up.

About FP Trading

FP Trading is a forex and financial markets broker serving traders worldwide. It offers a dedicated support team, partnership programmes for introducing brokers and affiliates, and a copy programme for traders who want to follow others. For more information, visit .

Risk Warning

Derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading Derivatives with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how Derivatives work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.





Contact

Hasan Alabdallah

...

+971 52 599 8955





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FP Trading Launches Mobile App for Analysing, Trading and Managing Accounts