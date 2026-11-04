Morgan Stanley Tokenizes U.S. Equities

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: $MS) has moved quickly to tokenize U.S. equities following the launch of new tokenization infrastructure on Wall Street.

Morgan Stanley is among the first banks to use the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation's new tokenization infrastructure to tokenize popular U.S. stocks.

The tokenization of stocks is the process of converting shares of a company into digital tokens that are recorded on a blockchain or distributed ledger.

Digital versions of stocks can be traded around the clock and offer faster settlement times, according to advocates of the practice.

On social media, Morgan Stanley said that it has tokenized both U.S. stocks and government Treasury bonds, making it among the first Wall Street firms to do so.

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation signed 20 participants to access its tokenization services, including Bank of America (NYSE: $BAC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: $JPM).

Morgan Stanley is not alone in its efforts to quickly embrace the tokenization of stocks.

The New York Stock Exchange and its parent company Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: $ICE) plan to launch a tokenized trading platform in 2027.

Popular U.S. stocks that are being tokenized by Morgan Stanley and others include Apple (NASDAQ: $AAPL), Tesla (NASDAQ: $TSLA), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: $NVDA).

MS stock has risen 14% over the last 12 months to trade at $186.09 U.S. per share.