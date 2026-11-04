QCA Holds Diplomatic Chess Gathering In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Chess Association (QCA) teamed up with the Romanian and Spanish embassies to host an inspiring diplomatic chess gathering in Doha.

Designed to bridge cultures and build meaningful international ties, the event brought together members of the diplomatic corps for an engaging afternoon of strategy, camaraderie, and friendly competition away from formal routines.

QCA President Mohammed al-Mudahka said chess serves as a universal language for cultural exchange and human connection.

By blending high-level strategy with relaxed social interaction, the gathering successfully showcased how sport transcends boarders to unite diverse nationalities.

Qatar Chess Association QCA Romanian embassy Spanish embassy