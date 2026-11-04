Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
QCA Holds Diplomatic Chess Gathering In Doha

QCA Holds Diplomatic Chess Gathering In Doha


Date: 2026-11-04 02:25:04

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Chess Association (QCA) teamed up with the Romanian and Spanish embassies to host an inspiring diplomatic chess gathering in Doha.

Designed to bridge cultures and build meaningful international ties, the event brought together members of the diplomatic corps for an engaging afternoon of strategy, camaraderie, and friendly competition away from formal routines.

QCA President Mohammed al-Mudahka said chess serves as a universal language for cultural exchange and human connection.

By blending high-level strategy with relaxed social interaction, the gathering successfully showcased how sport transcends boarders to unite diverse nationalities.

Qatar Chess Association QCA Romanian embassy Spanish embassy

MENAFN04112026000067011011ID1111916398


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search