Mindwave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Builds Institutional Digital Asset Infrastructure Beyond Blockchain Security

MindWave is developing an integrated infrastructure model combining digital asset treasury, validator operations, insurance innovation, and real-world asset tokenization. Its MindChain Layer 2 and validator infrastructure are designed to complement technical security with institutional risk management and protection. New agreements to build and operate AssureChain and AQUAEChain demonstrate how MindChain can serve as infrastructure for specialized institutional networks.

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For institutions entering the digital asset economy, blockchain security is only one part of the risk equation. Audits, validator monitoring, secure custody and infrastructure controls can lower the risk of technical and operational failures, but they do not necessarily address what happens financially when a covered loss occurs.

MindWave Innovations (NYSE American: APUS), a subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc., is developing an institutional digital finance infrastructure model designed to address that broader risk picture by connecting digital asset treasury management, insurance innovation, blockchain infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization within...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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