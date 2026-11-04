IND Vs NZ, 1St ODI: Virat Kohli's Stunning Catch At Slip To Dismiss Nathan Smith Goes Viral (WATCH)

The former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has pulled off a breathtaking one-handed low catch at second slip to dismiss New Zealand's Nathan Smith during the 1st ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

Opting to bowl first by skipper Shubman Gill, Team India bundled out New Zealand for 185 in 40.2 overs. Tim Seifert (38), Blair Tickner (38), Daryl Mitchell (28), and Glenn Phillips (30) scored vital runs down the order to help the hosts post a modest total, while other batters failed to contribute significantly as the Indian bowling attack dominated the proceedings in Auckland.

For India, Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with figures of 4/70 at an economy rate of 7.00 in 10 overs. Gurnoor Brar (3/44) and Anshul Kamboj (2/22) chipped in with key wickets to restrict New Zealand's total to a modest 185.

Also Read:Arshdeep Singh Shines as India Restricts New Zealand to 185 in Opener

Kohli's Stunning Catch at Slip Goes Viral

As Team India bowlers displayed their relentless pressure on the hosts, the standout highlight arrived in the 29th over off the bowling of pacer Anshul Kamboj. Virat Kohli once again showed why he remains an absolute maestro in the slip cordon despite his age.

On the third delivery in the 29th over of New Zealand's innings, Nathan Smith attempted to defend a fuller-length delivery outside off-stump. However, the ball straightened after pitching, catching a thick outside edge that flew fast and low to the slip cordon. Kohli, who was stationed at second slip, showcased his elite athleticism.

With his presence of mind, Kohli dived low to his right, snatching a sensational one-handed catch just inches above the turf, leaving his teammates stunned by his effort. Jubilant Kohli immediately broke into a celebratory sprint as teammates swarmed him in complete disbelief.

It's the King's birthday weekend, and we get the presents!

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#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND | [Virat Kohli] Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026

Though Kohli took a clean catch, the on-field umpires decided to send the decision upstairs to verify whether fingers were clearly under the ball. The television replays confirmed that the ball didn't touch the ground, and former India captain Virat Kohli was awarded the wicket of Nathan Smith.

Smith was dismissed for just 1 run, and New Zealand were left further reeling at 115/7 before the tail-enders put up a brave late resistance to drag the host side's total to 185 before being bundled out in 40.2 overs.

'Age Is Just a Number ': Fans Hail Virat Kohli's Athleticism After Stunning Catch

Virat Kohli's stunning one-handed catch at slip to dismiss Nathan Smith has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing their admiration for the veteran batter's incredible fitness, agility, and energy despite being on the verge of turning 38.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Kohli's remarkable fitness and enthusiasm, with some expressing disbelief that he is nearing 38. Others highlighted his celebratory sprint after completing the catch, drawing comparisons with his trademark energy on the cricket field.

Another section of fans marvelled at Kohli's athleticism, with some calling it one of the finest catches of his career, while others celebrated the veteran batter's enthusiasm and passion even after taking a stunning catch.

@mufaddal_vohra No wonder he is extremely fit and enthusiastic.

- Robot at Rajputana Rifles (@cricrifle1857) November 4, 2026

that run after taking a slip catch is everything that reminds me of him in whites

- sir jacob bethell era (@bet_helll) November 4, 2026

Who will believe he is 37 years 364 days old?

- ROOTified (@180_At_Lords) November 4, 2026

Whattt a catch. @imVkohli

#ViratKohli #INDvsNZ

- Shreya__Speaks (@shreya__speaks) November 4, 2026

Almost similar run after taking catch like lord test.

wow absolute genius.

thats the character game needs.

- Sayan. (@imSayan18_) November 4, 2026

The way he charges ahead after a stunner in the slips. This is the cricket I love

- berzerk (@berzerkerx_16) November 4, 2026

Just Look At A Stunner From A 37 Year Old Youngster Virat kohli, Soon To Be 38 In A Few Hours.❤️

#ViratKohli #INDvsNZ Vivek (@vivek199928) November 4, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Virat's one of the best catches of his life, for sure. What a great catch!

- Prajyot Mainkar (@prajyotm) November 4, 2026

@CricCrazyJohns Still same energy as always

- Pankaj (@gargpankaj2002) November 4, 2026

38yo Young Virat Kohli y'all! Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) November 4, 2026

Smith gone Kamboj taken second wicket

What a catch Virat kohli.

#NZvIND cricket Live (@Msdhoni1546796) November 4, 2026

Ohhhh myyy gaa KOHLI

Whatt aa stunning catch by KING KOHLI

He looks sooo happy Mann

#NZvIND #ViratKohli #Kohli (@goatnapoleon) November 4, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Kohli one-handed stunner and Eden Park went quiet for a second. Some catches are just reflex, this one was pure instinct. Best Kohli catch you have seen live?

- Sunny Singh (@SunnyDecodes) November 4, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra 38 and still throwing himself around like that. The hunger to make an impact is remarkable!!

- Enlightened Post (@epost_official) November 4, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra UNREAL He just does things that seem impossible.

- RAHUL KUMAR (@CricCrazyRahull) November 4, 2026

In his illustrious 318-match ODI career so far, Virat Kohli has taken 172 catches at an average of 0.54 catches per match, underscoring his consistency and reliability as one of the game's premier fielders.

Also Read:Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Return for Competitive New Zealand Series