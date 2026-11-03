KEKE's BREAKFAST CAFE HONORS VETERANS WITH FREE CLASSIC TWO EGG COMBO BREAKFAST ON VETERANS DAY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando, FL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Veterans Day, Keke's Breakfast Cafe invites active and retired military personnel to enjoy a FREE Classic Two Egg Combo breakfast at participating locations*.

This quintessential all-American breakfast is comforting, satisfying and customizable, featuring two eggs cooked to order, served with a choice of home fries or grits, plus toast or English muffin. To redeem this offer, veterans and active-duty military need to present proof of military service or valid military ID.

“We are proud to serve those who serve,” said Jenna Law, senior director of marketing and communications at Keke's Breakfast Cafe.“Sharing a meal is a simple but meaningful way to show our gratitude, and we're honored to welcome veterans to gather around our tables and enjoy a fresh start to the day. It's a small way we can show our appreciation for their service.”

To find a Keke's Breakfast Cafe near you, visit

*Veterans eligible for a free Two Egg Classic Combo breakfast at participating Keke's Breakfast Cafes on 11/11/26 only. Valid military ID or proof of service required. Limit one (1) free meal per eligible guest, dine-in only. No cash value. No purchase required.

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About Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Keke's Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-born restaurant chain specializing in breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites. Known for its freshly made meals, Keke's Breakfast Cafe offers diverse options, including award-winning pancakes, waffles, omelets, paninis, wraps, and a catering menu. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and excellent customer service, Keke's Breakfast Cafe provides a welcoming and relaxed dining experience for customers of all ages. The cafe currently operates in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Colorado, California, Nevada, and Georgia, with more exciting growth on the horizon. For additional information, please visit

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Free Classic Two Egg Combo for Veterans on 11/11/26

CONTACT: Jenna Law Keke's Breakfast Cafe...