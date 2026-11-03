Davosweb3 2027: Premier Institutional Roundtable In Davos To Advance Systemic Integration Of Digital Assets, Global Finance, And AI

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Davos, Switzerland - DavosWeb3 will host its institutional roundtable on January 20, 2027, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM in Davos, Switzerland. Held during World Economic Forum week, the event will bring together a carefully selected group of innovators, sovereign wealth funds, private equity partners, policy architects, and industry leaders to examine the next phase of the global financial stack.

The 2027 edition centers on the theme“The Wealth of Networks.” It reflects the continued maturation of the digital asset class, moving from early discovery toward deeper systemic integration with traditional finance and artificial intelligence. High-impact conversations, forward-looking keynotes, and curated networking will form the core of the program.

Special speaker and founder Arnold Johnson will address the strategic intersections of global finance and decentralized protocols. Discussions will focus on how blockchain infrastructure, decentralized finance, digital identity solutions, and AI systems can scale responsibly while delivering measurable economic impact.

Established Platform for Substantive Dialogue

DavosWeb3 has established itself as a focused gathering for serious participants in the Web3 ecosystem. The inaugural roundtable in January 2025 assembled approximately 100 leading voices. Participants signed the Davos Declaration, a foundational commitment structured around seven principles: Collaboration, Equitability, Transparency, Accountability, Inclusion, Decentralization, and Sustainability. At the same time, founding members released the whitepaper“Ushering a New Billion into the Global System,” which outlined technology-enabled approaches to expand financial inclusion for unbanked populations through blockchain, DeFi, and digital identity.

The 2026 edition, held at Financial Times House, deepened examination of the intersection between Web3 and artificial intelligence. A coalition of organizations including Manta Network, 0G Foundation, Blockchain Founders Fund, Unstoppable Domains, Kredete, Dentity, and Animoca Brands reinforced the Declaration as an ethical framework for responsible development. The gathering underscored a clear evolution: decentralized technologies have moved from the margins of Davos conversations into more central discussions about the future of finance, ownership, and technology guided by conscience.

DavosWeb3 operates as a deliberately selective format. It prioritizes peer-to-peer exchange and long-term alignment over conventional conference programming. The platform exists to support builders, investors, operators, and policymakers who share a commitment to durable systems and human-centered outcomes.

2027 Priorities: Systemic Integration

As digital assets increasingly form part of the infrastructure layer of global finance, the 2027 roundtable will explore practical pathways for integration across capital markets, policy frameworks, and AI systems. Attendees will participate in structured conversations designed to produce actionable insights and lasting collaborations.

Participation remains invitation-oriented and selective. Opportunities for speaking roles and sponsorship are available to aligned organizations that share the platform's emphasis on responsibility and long-term value creation.

About DavosWeb3

DavosWeb3 is the premier annual institutional roundtable for the Web3 ecosystem, held in Davos, Switzerland, during World Economic Forum week. It convenes investors, innovators, thought leaders, and pioneers for focused dialogue on the responsible advancement of decentralized technologies. Through closed-door discussion, the Davos Declaration, and collaborative research, the platform works to position Web3 as a constructive contributor to the global economy.

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