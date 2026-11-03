Indian Expat Wins Dh25 Million In Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's November Live Draw

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An Indian expat named Mina Sareen was announced the winner of a life-changing Dh25 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's live draw for Series 292 on Tuesday, November 3. Sareen lives in Dubai and purchased the winning ticket on October 18.

The winning ticket, number 304251, was handpicked by Filipina expat Bernadette Azucena who won last month's grand prize of Dh20 million. On September 3, Shaukat Aftab, a Pakistani resident, claimed the grand prize of Dh15 million.

Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

The winner of Dh25 million will be unveiled during the raffle's next live draw on December 3.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Scam alert

The show's hosts Richard and Bouchra opened today's show with a scam alert, warning participants against scammers who pretend to be from Big Ticket and ask for personal information. They advised the public to be careful, check the raffle's official website or its social media channels to see if they really won and to not share their personal details with anyone.

Winner of luxury SUV

As part of tonight's Big Ticket prizes, a luxury Range Rover Velar was claimed by ticket number 025383 who was purchased on October 27 by Kaja Thulyath, an Indian national who lives in Al Ain. A fancy black Nissan Patrol will be up for grabs during the live draw on December 3.

5 win gold bars

Five lucky winners also won 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar each as consolation prizes during the show. They are Mohammed Saiful Islam, a Bangladeshi expat who lives in Sharjah (ticket number 302129), Mohammed Muslim, an Indian national who lives in Abu Dhabi (ticket number 197099), Anshad VM, an Indian resident who lives in Al Ain (ticket number 048930), Ahmed Al Ketbi, a UAE national who lives in Al Dhaid (ticket number 236854), and Shafi Babohaji, a Keralite Indian who lives in Al Ain (ticket number 346934).

Big Spin

Three contestants who were picked during last month's live draw participated in the Big Spin game today. The first one was Inam ul Hussain, who is from Pakistan. Inam could not attend but host Richard spinned the wheel from him. He won Dh50,000.

Pritam Kumar who is an indian expat living in Dubai attended the live show to play the Big Spin. Pritam won Dh100,000 and will share it with his friends who bought the ticket with him. Gaser Al Agamy, an Egyptian expat who lives in the UAE, was the third contestant who participated in the Big Spin. He also won Dh100,000.

The Big Spin contestants for the December 3 live show are Abdul Salam, an Indian expat who lives in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah (ticket number 286526), Keran O'Flaherty, a UK expat who lives in Abu Dhabi (ticket number 003722), and Mohammed Alam, a Bangladeshi national who lives in Abu Dhabi (ticket number 106885).

Dear Big Ticket award

Several partipants won Dh100,000 as part of Dear Big Ticket Season, after thousands shared their stories with Big Ticket in hopes of making their dreams come true.

On particular story stood out and the hosts shared it with the audience tonight. Two expats, Inesh Mohan and his wife Monique, appeared in video during the show saying that their son Zach was born with a severe brain condiiton. He was born with no brain stem and he is deaf and blind, and they never heard his voice. One of the parents' big dreams is to be able to give Zach a home but due to some financial difficulties, they were unable to make some payments and they are facing legal action from the developers.

Zach's mother, Monique, appeared on the show and spoke of her delight for winning with Big Ticket and how the win came as a complete surprise. "Big ticket was unexpected. I dont even know what to say. It will save our home for our son who has been on life support for the last seven and half years", she said with eyes full of tears.

'Imagine winning on first try': 3 UAE expats, Oman businessman win Big Ticket gold bars Person of determination wins Big Ticket gold bar; father calls him lucky charm Egyptian expat in UAE to invest in business with partners after Dh75,000 Big Ticket win

ALSO READ