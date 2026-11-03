Rooter Man Plumbing Supports Meggett Shootout Charity Fishing Tournament

Rooter Man Plumbing is supporting the 2026 Meggett Shootout Charity Fishing Tournament on November 14 as a bronze sponsor. Pictured alongside the official event flyer is Rooter Man plumber Trey Baker, who will compete on the company's behalf to help suppo

Charleston plumbing company joins the Nov. 14 charity fishing tournament as a bronze sponsor, with plumber Trey Baker participating on its behalf.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rooter Man Plumbing, a locally owned Charleston plumbing company, is a bronze sponsor of the 2026 Meggett Shootout Trout Tournament, a charity fishing event set for Saturday, Nov. 14, that supports Lowcountry families and charitable initiatives. Rooter Man's plumbing tech Trey Baker will also compete in the tournament, representing the company out on the water.In addition to its sponsorship, Rooter Man Plumbing is covering Baker's tournament registration for what will be his first Meggett Shootout.“I grew up fishing, and I still get out on the water as much as I can, so this is right up my alley. It's good to represent Rooter Man and be part of something that gives back to the Lowcountry,” said Baker, a plumber with Rooter Man Plumbing.Organized by Meggett Shootout, Inc., the tournament carries the theme“Casting for a Cause.” Organizers say the 2026 event continues to support the Wilson family while expanding its reach to additional Lowcountry families in need and to organizations that provide outdoor experiences and opportunities for children, including children facing illness or disabilities. According to organizers, sponsorships, registrations, raffles, silent auction bids and donations help support that mission.The tournament also honors the memory of Chris Wilson, a local heating and air business owner whose passing brought family, friends and members of the Lowcountry community together in support of his loved ones. Wilson was a professional friend of Rooter Man Plumbing's owner Nelson Huggins, giving the company a personal connection to the event.“Chris was a friend in our line of service work, and we're glad to support a tournament that remembers him and helps local families. We're also happy to cover Trey's entry and see him out there representing the company,” said Nelson Huggins, owner of Rooter Man Plumbing.As a bronze sponsor, the company is recognized on the tournament's social media and on sponsor banners at tournament events.The Meggett Shootout will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, in Meggett, with a captain's meeting scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The tournament will include competitive fishing, an awards celebration, raffles and other activities supporting its charitable mission. Registration details, tournament rules and information for sponsors and donors are available through the official event listing.About Rooter Man PlumbingRooter Man Plumbing is a locally owned and operated company led by owner Nelson Huggins that has served Charleston, South Carolina, and surrounding Lowcountry communities since 2006. It provides residential and commercial plumbing, plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, sewer-line services, water-heater services, leak detection and 24/7 emergency plumbing service. More company news is available in the Rooter Man Plumbing press releases section of the company website.

Dalton Diers

Rooter Man Plumbing

+1 843-402-7799

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Rooter Man Plumbing Supports Meggett Shootout Charity Fishing Tournament News Provided By Huggins LLC November 03, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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