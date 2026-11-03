Global Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Revenue To Hit US$ 17.7 Billion As Aesthetic Demand And Asia-Pacific Expansion Drive 13.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Dermatology Devices Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global dermatology devices market is projected to expand from US$ 8.2 billion in 2025 to US$ 17.7 billion by 2031, according to the report. The market is expected to record a 13.7% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by growing demand for aesthetic procedures, increased skin cancer screening and the wider adoption of energy-based platforms.

Market growth reflects sustained investment in technologies used across aesthetic and clinical dermatology. Providers are expanding their device capabilities to address rising patient demand, while manufacturers continue to introduce platforms designed for a broader range of treatment and diagnostic applications. The increasing availability of advanced systems across established and emerging healthcare markets is expected to support further industry expansion through 2031.

North America remained the largest regional dermatology devices market in 2025, accounting for 40% of global revenue. The United States led regional performance with a market value of US$ 2.95 billion. Its position is supported by established dermatology care infrastructure, strong demand for aesthetic treatments and continued adoption of advanced device platforms.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR of 17.3%. China, South Korea and India are leading this expansion as demand increases across aesthetic dermatology, clinical treatment and diagnostic services. Growth in the region also highlights a broader shift in commercial opportunities toward international markets, particularly as manufacturers expand distribution and launch new platforms.

Treatment devices represented 61.0% of dermatology devices market revenue, making them the leading product category. By technology, laser-based devices held the largest share at 37.4%, followed by light-based devices at 16.0% and radiofrequency systems at 15.0%. These results demonstrate the importance of energy-based technologies within modern dermatology practices and their role in supporting multiple treatment applications.

Aesthetic applications accounted for 52.0% of total market revenue, reflecting strong demand for procedures performed with dermatology devices. Dermatology clinics were the leading end-user segment, generating 41.0% of revenue. This market position underlines the central role of specialized clinics in purchasing, deploying and upgrading treatment systems.

The competitive landscape remains fragmented. The 15 companies profiled in the report generated approximately 44% of 2025 revenue, while the top three accounted for about 15%. Cynosure Lutronic, BTL and Candela led the market, leaving substantial revenue distributed among other established manufacturers and specialized participants. This structure creates opportunities for companies to compete through platform innovation, geographic expansion and targeted product launches.

Recent company performance also illustrates changing market conditions. InMode's 2025 revenue declined 6% as US capital equipment sales weakened. In contrast, Sisram recorded a 26.9% increase in Asia Pacific revenue. The difference points to stronger momentum in selected international markets and the growing importance of new platform introductions.

Overall, the dermatology devices market outlook remains positive. Rising aesthetic demand, greater attention to skin cancer screening, continued technology adoption and rapid Asia Pacific growth are expected to shape the industry through 2031. Companies with diversified regional operations, competitive energy-based platforms and access to high-growth clinical and aesthetic segments will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2 Global Dermatology Devices Market Segmentation

2.1 By Product Type

2.2 By Technology

2.3 By Application

2.4 By End User

2.5 By Sales Channel

2.6 By Supplier Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3 Global Dermatology Devices Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Dermatology Devices Market (incl. United States, Canada)

4.3 Europe Dermatology Devices Market (incl. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy)

4.4 Asia Pacific Dermatology Devices Market (incl. China (Mainland), Japan, South Korea, India, Australia)

4.5 Latin America & MEA Dermatology Devices Market (incl. Brazil, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6 Company Profiles

Cynosure Lutronic

BTL Industries

AbbVie (Allergan Aesthetics)

Candela

InMode

Lumenis

Sisram (Alma)

Bausch Health (Solta Medical)

El.En.

Fotona

Sciton

Canfield Scientific

DermLite (3Gen)

FotoFinder

Strata Skin Sciences

7 Global Dermatology Devices Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8 Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Adding an RF Platform to a Clinic

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [26]

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