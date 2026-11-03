Global Medical Device And Equipment Tags Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 UDI Compliance And RFID Adoption Drive 8.4% CAGR Toward $3.6 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with RFID- and barcode-based asset management to improve equipment utilization, maintenance, traceability, compliance, recall management, and patient safety.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Device And Equipment Tags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device & equipment tags market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.1 billion in 2026 to USD 3.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry in 2025, accounting for 47.1% of global revenue.

Market growth is being driven by increasingly stringent Unique Device Identification (UDI), labeling, and product traceability requirements. Healthcare providers and medical device manufacturers are adopting durable tagging solutions to support regulatory compliance, device identification, lifecycle tracking, and patient safety. Requirements established under the U.S. FDA's UDI framework and the EU Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) are accelerating demand for barcode, QR code, and RFID-enabled tags across medical device supply chains.

The growing implementation of RFID- and barcode-based asset management systems is also strengthening market demand. Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities are investing in digital infrastructure to improve equipment utilization, preventive maintenance, inventory visibility, and recall management. These investments are creating opportunities for tags that support real-time asset tracking and reliable access to device information.

Regulatory developments continue to influence the competitive and operational landscape. In May 2026, the European Commission made the EUDAMED UDI/Devices module mandatory for manufacturers placing new medical devices on the EU market. The requirement covers the registration of UDI and device information to strengthen traceability and lifecycle management. In July 2025, the Medical Device Coordination Group published guidance clarifying Master UDI-DI implementation timelines for specific medical devices, supporting manufacturer preparation for broader registration obligations within EUDAMED.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and forecasts from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates industry trends across tag technology, product form factor, asset/application type, end use, and region.



Tag technology: Passive Optical Tags, Linear Barcodes, 2D Data Matrix, QR Codes, RFID Tags, HF/NFC RFID, UHF/RAIN RFID, Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Tags, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and Wi-Fi/Infrared.

Product form factor: Direct Part Marking (DPM), Adhesive Labels, Heat-Shrink/Sleeve Tags, Embedded/Molded Tags, and Hard Asset Tags.

Asset/application type: Surgical Instruments & Trays, Medical Equipment & Capital Assets, Implantable Medical Devices, Diagnostic & Laboratory Assets, and Consumables & Disposable Devices.

End use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Diagnostic Laboratories, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Research Institutes & Others. Regional coverage: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with analysis of major national markets including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and revenue forecasts across major technologies, applications, end users, and regions.

Analysis of regulatory requirements, digitalization trends, asset management priorities, and other market growth drivers.

Competitive landscape insights covering the market presence and strategic positioning of key participants.

Identification of emerging opportunities in RFID, barcode, QR code, RTLS, BLE, UWB, and durable medical device labeling. Actionable intelligence to support investment planning, product development, market entry, and revenue growth strategies.

The report enables manufacturers, healthcare organizations, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders to assess market potential, evaluate competitive conditions, and identify opportunities arising from evolving medical device traceability regulations and healthcare digitalization.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Tag Technology

1.1.2. Product Form Factor

1.1.3. Asset/Application Type

1.1.4. End Use

1.1.5. Regional scope

1.1.6. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.6.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.6.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.2. Pipeline Analysis

3.2.1. Pipeline products by:

3.2.1.1. Type (biologics, devices)

3.2.1.2. Stage of development

3.2.2. Emerging technologies:

3.2.2.1. Growth factors

3.2.2.2. Stem cell therapy

3.2.2.3. Advanced wound dressings

3.2.3. Innovation trends and approvals

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Stringent UDI and medical device traceability regulations

3.3.1.2. Growing adoption of RFID and barcode-based asset tracking

3.3.1.3. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and smart hospitals

3.3.1.4. Increasing focus on patient safety and regulatory compliance

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. High initial implementation costs

3.3.2.2. Integration challenges with legacy hospital systems

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.3.3.1. Expansion of smart hospitals and digital healthcare

3.3.3.2. Increasing adoption of real-time location systems (RTLS)

3.3.3.3. Growing demand for reusable medical device traceability

3.3.3.4. Rising healthcare investments in emerging markets

3.3.4. Market challenge analysis

3.3.4.1. Maintaining tag performance under repeated sterilization

3.3.4.2. Interoperability across multiple healthcare systems

3.4. Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political & Legal Landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

Chapter 4. Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market: Tag Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4. Passive Optical Tags

4.4.1. Passive optical tags market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.2. Linear barcodes

4.4.2.1. Linear barcodes market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.3. 2D Data matrix

4.4.3.1. 2D data matrix market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.4. QR codes

4.4.4.1. QR codes market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5. RFID Tags

4.5.1. RFID tags market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5.2. HF/NFC RFID

4.5.2.1. HF/NFC RFID market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5.3. UHF/RAIN RFID

4.5.3.1. UHF/RAIN RFID market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6. Real-time location system (RTLS) tags

4.6.1. Real-time location system (RTLS) tags market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6.2. Bluetooth low energy (BLE)

4.6.2.1. Bluetooth low energy (BLE) market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6.3. Ultra-wideband (UWB)

4.6.3.1. Ultra-wideband (UWB) market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6.4. Wi-Fi/infrared

4.6.4.1. Wi-Fi/infrared market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market: Product Form Factor Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market Product Form Factor Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product Form Factor, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4. Direct Part Marking (DPM)

5.4.1. Direct part marking (DPM) market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5. Adhesive Labels

5.5.1. Adhesive labels market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.6. Heat-Shrink/Sleeve Tags

5.6.1. Heat-shrink/sleeve tags market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.7. Embedded/Molded Tags

5.7.1. Embedded/molded tags market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.8. Hard Asset Tags

5.8.1. Hard asset tags market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 6. Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market: Asset/Application Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market Asset/Application Type Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market Size & Trend Analysis, Asset/Application Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.4. Surgical Instruments & Trays

6.4.1. Surgical instruments & trays market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.5. Medical Equipment & Capital Assets

6.5.1. Medical equipment & capital assets market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.6. Implantable Medical Devices

6.6.1. Implantable medical devices market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.7. Diagnostic & Laboratory Assets

6.7.1. Diagnostic & laboratory assets market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.8. Consumables & Disposable Devices

6.8.1. Consumables & disposable devices market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 7. Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4. Hospitals

7.4.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

7.5.1. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.6.1. Diagnostic laboratories market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7. Medical Device Manufacturers

7.7.1. Medical device manufacturers market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.8. Research Institutes & Others

7.8.1. Research institutes & others market estimates and forecasts for 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 8. Medical Device & Equipment Tags Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Asset/Application Type, Product Form Factor, and End Use

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

8.2.1. Country analysis coverage

8.2.1.1. Key country dynamics

8.2.1.2. Competitive scenario

8.2.1.3. Regulatory framework

8.2.1.4. Reimbursement scenario

8.2.1.5. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033

8.3. North America

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (Revenue, USD Million/Billion)

8.3.2. U.S.

8.3.3. Canada

8.3.4. Mexico

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. UK

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Spain

8.4.6. Denmark

8.4.7. Sweden

8.4.8. Norway

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. India

8.5.3. China

8.5.4. South Korea

8.5.5. Australia

8.5.6. Thailand

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Brazil

8.6.2. Argentina

8.7. MEA

8.7.1. South Africa

8.7.2. Saudi Arabia

8.7.3. UAE

8.7.4. Kuwait

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2.1. Innovators

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Company profiles

9.3.3.1. Company overview

9.3.3.2. Financial performance

9.3.3.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.3.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.4. AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

9.3.5. Brady

9.3.6. PDC

9.3.7. Zebra Technologies Corp.

9.3.8. HID Global Corporation

9.3.9. Beontag

9.3.10. Camcode

9.3.11. CILS International

9.3.12. Metalcraft, Inc.

9.3.13. Dura-ID Solutions

9.3.14. GAO Group

9.3.15. Salvonic

9.3.16. CCL Healthcare

9.4. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.5. List of Other Key Market Players

List of Tables [119]

List of Figures [79]

Companies Featured



AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Brady

PDC

Zebra Technologies Corp.,

HID Global Corporation

Beontag

Camcode

CILS International

Metalcraft, Inc.

Dura-ID Solutions

GAO Group

Salvonic CCL Healthcare

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