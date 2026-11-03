North America Home Energy Storage Market - Growth Forecast And Executive Outlook, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 12.95 Billion As Solar Retrofits And Virtual Power Plants Drive 12.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost home battery ROI through solar retrofits, time-of-use savings, virtual power plant payments, third-party financing, incentives and lower-cost LFP systems.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Home Energy Storage Market - Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America home energy storage market was valued at USD 3.65 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 3.85 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2026-2036, reaching USD 12.95 billion by 2036. Growth is being supported by rising outage risks, changing electricity rates, increasing rooftop solar adoption, lower battery costs, virtual power plant programs, and demand for household energy resilience.

The report assesses residential battery systems across the U.S. and Canada, including batteries, inverters, control software, and installation services. Coverage spans lithium iron phosphate (LFP), nickel manganese cobalt (NMC), and emerging chemistries; systems ranging from below 10 kWh to above 20 kWh; AC-coupled and DC-coupled/hybrid architectures; new solar-paired installations, retrofits, and standalone systems; and customer-owned and third-party-owned models. Portable power stations, commercial storage, and utility-scale storage are excluded.

Residential Battery Adoption Accelerates

U.S. residential storage additions increased 51% in 2025 to approximately 3.1 GWh, bringing the installed residential base to about 9 GWh, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Sunrun reported a record storage attachment rate of 71% on new installations in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 62% one year earlier. Its network exceeded 237,000 solar and storage systems, representing approximately 4.0 GWh of connected capacity. During 2025, the fleet dispatched nearly 18 GWh and reached a combined peak of 425 MW.

Backup power remains the leading purchase driver as hurricanes, winter storms, heat waves, wildfires, and public safety power shutoffs increase household exposure to prolonged outages. Sunrun reported that its batteries supplied customers for 3.8 million hours during more than 650,000 outages in 2025.

Rate reform is also strengthening the economics of home energy storage. California's transition to net billing in April 2023 reduced compensation for exported solar electricity, while time-of-use rates encourage customers to store midday solar generation for evening use. Virtual power plant programs create additional revenue opportunities by compensating participating households and aggregators for capacity, energy, and grid services. FERC Order 2222 further supports the participation of distributed energy resources in wholesale electricity markets.

Policy, Cost, and Supply Chain Challenges

A federal law signed in July 2025 ended the homeowner tax credit after 2025. Incentives available to third-party owners remain subject to restrictions affecting certain components linked to foreign entities of concern. This policy shift is expected to influence financing structures and increase the importance of leases, power purchase agreements, and subscriptions.

High installed costs continue to limit adoption, particularly for 10-15 kWh systems and multi-battery whole-home configurations. Additional barriers include electrical panel upgrades, inconsistent permitting and interconnection requirements, installer shortages, and changing safety standards under UL 9540, UL 9540A, and NFPA 855. Supply chain exposure remains significant because most battery cells originate in China, while U.S. duties on Chinese stationary storage batteries increased again in January 2026.

Market participants must also manage inconsistent virtual power plant rules, financing concerns, and industry consolidation following the bankruptcies of SunPower in August 2024 and Sunnova in June 2025. Greater transparency in sales practices and financing fees will remain important to consumer confidence.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

Retrofitting batteries to millions of existing solar homes represents one of the largest opportunities in the North America home energy storage market. Demand is also expanding through home electrification, heat pump deployment, EV charging, and vehicle-to-home products from Ford, GM Energy, and Tesla.

Canada offers additional growth potential as provincial incentives expand. Ontario added battery rebates through its Home Renovation Savings Program in 2025, while British Columbia continues to support solar and battery installations. Increasing storm, wildfire, and outage risks are expected to strengthen demand across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Atlantic Canada, and other provinces.

Segment Outlook



Battery chemistry: LFP is expected to hold the largest share in 2026 due to its cycle life, thermal stability, and use across leading residential battery products. Emerging chemistries, including sodium-ion, are projected to record the highest CAGR as manufacturers seek lower costs and reduced dependence on imported lithium-ion cells.

Storage capacity: The 10-20 kWh segment is positioned strongly for partial-home backup and solar self-consumption. Systems above 20 kWh support whole-home backup, heat pumps, and EV charging, while units below 10 kWh serve smaller installations, retrofits, and modular configurations.

System architecture: AC-coupled systems remain important for retrofits, while DC-coupled/hybrid systems are well positioned in new solar-plus-storage projects.

Installation type: Solar-paired new installations are expected to lead in 2026. Retrofits to existing solar systems are projected to post the highest CAGR as solar-only households respond to outages and changing rate structures.

Ownership model: Third-party-owned systems are expected to hold the larger share in 2026 as providers use tax incentives, portfolio financing, and virtual power plant revenues. Customer-owned systems are forecast to grow more rapidly from a reduced base as battery prices decline and state and provincial incentives expand. Application: Backup power & resilience is expected to remain the largest application. Virtual power plants & grid services are projected to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by expanding utility programs and fleets operated by Sunrun, Tesla, Enphase, Base Power, and other providers.

Regional Market Analysis

The U.S. is expected to remain the dominant country market in 2026 due to its large residential solar base, mature installer network, financing infrastructure, outage exposure, and evolving electricity rates. California remains the largest state market, supported by net billing and the Self-Generation Incentive Program. Sunrun reported storage attachment rates of approximately 89% in California at the end of 2024.

Texas is expected to be the fastest-growing state market, driven by resilience concerns following the February 2021 winter storm, ERCOT aggregation pilots, and a competitive electricity market. Hawaii and Puerto Rico continue to report attachment rates near 100%, while Florida, the Southeast, and the Northeast offer additional opportunities linked to severe weather and programs such as Massachusetts' ConnectedSolutions.

Canada is projected to register the highest country-level CAGR during the forecast period, although it is expanding from a smaller base. Provincial rebates, ice storms, wildfire exposure, competitive electricity markets, and a growing installed base of solar homes are creating favorable conditions for residential battery adoption.

Competitive Landscape

Competition spans battery manufacturers, integrated system providers, inverter and energy management companies, residential installers, financiers, and grid service providers. Companies compete on storage capacity, power output, backup performance, safety certification, domestic content, virtual power plant software, financing, integration, pricing, and customer service.

Leading suppliers are making storage central to their residential energy offerings, expanding grid-connected fleets, localizing manufacturing, and establishing financing partnerships. Enphase shipped 170.1 MWh of batteries in the first quarter of 2025, including 44.1 MWh from U.S. facilities. Sunrun reported paying down USD 148 million of recourse debt during 2025 and formed a December 2025 joint venture with HASI covering more than 300 MW across over 40,000 home power plants.

Companies profiled include Tesla, Inc., Enphase Energy, Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc., LG Energy Solution, Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, sonnen, Lunar Energy, Canadian Solar Inc. through EP Cube, EcoFlow, Anker SOLIX, Fortress Power, Sunrun Inc., and Base Power Company.

Report Value



Provides North America home energy storage market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates the effects of outages, net billing, time-of-use rates, tariffs, sourcing rules, and virtual power plant programs.

Identifies opportunities by chemistry, capacity, architecture, installation type, ownership model, application, state, and province.

Tracks retrofit demand, vehicle-to-home integration, domestic manufacturing, and emerging battery chemistries.

Benchmarks manufacturers, installers, financiers, and grid service providers across products, partnerships, and fleet strategies. Supports product development, market entry, financing, investment, channel, and partnership decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-, State-, and Province-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Installed kWh x Installed System Price, by State and Province)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Residential Solar Installations x Storage Attachment Rates, plus Retrofits)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Demand for Backup Power

4.2.1.2. Net Billing and Time-of-Use Rate Structures

4.2.1.3. Growing Value of Virtual Power Plants and Grid Services

4.2.1.4. Falling Battery Costs and Rising Electricity Prices

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Expiry of the Federal Residential Tax Credit and Sourcing Restrictions

4.2.2.2. High Upfront Costs

4.2.2.3. Permitting, Interconnection, and Installer Capacity Constraints

4.2.2.4. Tariffs and Supply Chain Risks for Imported Batteries

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Retrofitting Batteries to Existing Solar Homes

4.2.3.2. Home Electrification and Vehicle-to-Home Integration

4.2.3.3. Expanding Provincial Programs in Canada

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Uncertain Design and Compensation of Virtual Power Plant Programs

4.2.4.2. Fire Safety Codes and Insurance Requirements

4.2.4.3. Financial Distress of Residential Solar and Storage Companies

4.2.4.4. Consumer Financing and Protection Concerns

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Rise of Storage-First Installers

4.3.2. Shift toward Third-Party Ownership

4.3.3. Scaling of Residential Virtual Power Plants

4.3.4. Growth of Domestic Battery Manufacturing

4.4. Installation and Attachment Rate Analysis

4.4.1. Residential Storage Installations by State and Province (2020-2025)

4.4.2. Storage Attachment Rates on New Residential Solar

4.4.3. Retrofit Potential of Existing Solar Homes

4.5. Policy and Incentive Landscape

4.5.1. Federal Tax Credits (Residential Clean Energy Credit, Investment Tax Credit) and 2025 Legislative Changes

4.5.2. Foreign Entity of Concern Rules and Domestic Content

4.5.3. State Programs (California SGIP, Net Billing, Massachusetts, Others)

4.5.4. Canadian Federal and Provincial Programs

4.6. Utility Rate and Virtual Power Plant Program Landscape

4.6.1. Net Metering and Net Billing Reforms

4.6.2. Time-of-Use Rates

4.6.3. Utility and Wholesale Market VPP Programs (Including FERC Order 2222)

4.7. Technology Landscape

4.7.1. LFP and Emerging Battery Chemistries

4.7.2. Hybrid Inverters and AC-Coupled Systems

4.7.3. Home Energy Management and Smart Panels

4.7.4. Bidirectional EV Charging and Vehicle-to-Home

4.8. Safety Codes and Standards (UL 9540, UL 9540A, NFPA 855)

4.9. Pricing and Economics Analysis

4.10. Trade and Supply Chain Analysis (Tariffs, Domestic Manufacturing)

4.11. Value Chain Analysis

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. North America Home Energy Storage Market, by Battery Chemistry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. LFP

5.3. NMC

5.4. Others

6. North America Home Energy Storage Market, by Storage Capacity

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Below 10 kWh

6.3. 10-20 kWh

6.4. Above 20 kWh

7. North America Home Energy Storage Market, by System Architecture

7.1. Introduction

7.2. AC-Coupled

7.3. DC-Coupled/Hybrid

8. North America Home Energy Storage Market, by Installation Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Solar-Paired New Installation

8.3. Retrofit to Existing Solar

8.4. Standalone

9. North America Home Energy Storage Market, by Ownership Model

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Customer-Owned

9.2.1. Cash

9.2.2. Loan

9.3. Third-Party-Owned

9.3.1. Lease

9.3.2. Power Purchase Agreement

9.3.3. Subscription

10. North America Home Energy Storage Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Backup Power & Resilience

10.3. Self-Consumption & Time-of-Use Optimization

10.4. Virtual Power Plants & Grid Services

11. North America Home Energy Storage Market, by Country

11.1. Introduction

11.2. U.S.

11.2.1. California

11.2.2. Texas

11.2.3. Hawaii

11.2.4. Puerto Rico

11.2.5. Florida & Southeast

11.2.6. Northeast

11.2.7. Rest of U.S.

11.3. Canada

11.3.1. Ontario

11.3.2. British Columbia

11.3.3. Quebec

11.3.4. Alberta

11.3.5. Atlantic Canada

11.3.6. Rest of Canada

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Battery and Integrated System Manufacturers

13.1. Tesla, Inc.

13.2. Enphase Energy, Inc.

13.3. Generac Holdings Inc.

13.4. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

13.5. FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.

13.6. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

13.7. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

13.8. sonnen (Shell)

13.9. Lunar Energy

13.10. Canadian Solar Inc. (EP Cube)

13.11. EcoFlow

13.12. Anker SOLIX (Anker Innovations)

13.13. Fortress Power

Installers, Financiers, and Grid Service Providers

13.14. Sunrun Inc.

13.15. Base Power Company

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [201]

List of Figures [47]

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