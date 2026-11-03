Underfloor Heating - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture The $1.4B Revenue Shift To $6B By 2032 As Danfoss, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Electric And Siemens Accelerate Smart Heating

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Underfloor Heating - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global underfloor heating market was valued at an estimated US$4.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$6.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period. The latest market research provides a comprehensive assessment of underfloor heating industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, technology developments, and regional opportunities to support strategic planning and informed investment decisions.

Underfloor Heating Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient heating systems, increasing construction activity, and greater adoption of smart building technologies. Underfloor heating solutions offer uniform heat distribution and can integrate with renewable energy systems, heat pumps, smart thermostats, and building automation platforms. These capabilities are strengthening adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

New construction remains an important source of demand as developers incorporate efficient heating technologies into modern buildings. Retrofit installations are also gaining momentum as property owners pursue energy upgrades, improved indoor comfort, and reduced dependence on conventional heating systems. Regulatory initiatives focused on building efficiency and carbon-emission reduction are expected to create additional opportunities for manufacturers, installers, and technology providers.

The market includes hydronic and electric underfloor heating technologies. Hydronic systems are projected to reach US$3.5 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 3.2%. Electric underfloor heating is forecast to grow at a faster CAGR of 5.3%, supported by relatively straightforward installation, precise temperature control, and suitability for retrofit projects and targeted heating applications.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States underfloor heating market was valued at approximately US$1.4 billion in 2025. China is forecast to record a CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$1.5 billion by 2032, making it one of the most dynamic geographic markets covered by the analysis. The report also evaluates growth patterns in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global underfloor heating market by value in US dollars and covers the following segments:



Type: Hydronic underfloor heating and electric underfloor heating

System: Heating systems and cooling systems

Installation: New installations and retrofit installations Application: Residential, commercial, and industrial applications

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level analysis includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032

Detailed evaluation of market drivers, restraints, emerging trends, and growth opportunities

Segment-level analysis covering technology, system, installation, and application categories

Regional and country-level insights into market performance and future demand

Competitive intelligence concerning major underfloor heating companies and their geographic presence

Actionable intelligence designed to support market entry, investment, product development, and revenue planning Complimentary report updates for one year

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global underfloor heating market develop through 2032?

Which factors are driving or restraining market growth?

Which technologies, applications, and installation categories offer the strongest prospects?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape?

Companies Featured



Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexans SA

Pentair plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG Uponor Corporation

Domain Expert Insights

This underfloor heating market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. The research consolidates intelligence from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver informed market perspectives. The report tracks and analyzes insights from 3,482 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the study and the accompanying online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

