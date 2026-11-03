Global Carbon Capture Technologies Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 USD 28.4 Billion Market By 2036 As Direct Air Capture And Blue Hydrogen Drive 12.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government incentives and shared CO2 infrastructure improve project economics, while direct air capture, blue hydrogen and industrial decarbonization unlock growth opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Capture Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Carbon Capture Technologies market is estimated at USD 8.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 28.4 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. The report examines the technology landscape supporting CO2 separation, compression, permanent storage, and utilization across industrial processes and atmospheric removal applications.

Market growth is being driven by global decarbonization initiatives, net-zero commitments, rising industrial emissions, and the need to reduce emissions from hard-to-abate sectors. Cement, steel, chemicals, oil and gas, and hydrogen production are among the industries increasing investment in carbon capture infrastructure. Post-combustion, pre-combustion, oxy-fuel, and direct air capture technologies are gaining strategic importance as governments and businesses pursue long-term emissions reduction targets.

Market Dynamics

Government incentives and public funding are materially improving the economics of CCS and CCUS projects. In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act's Section 45Q tax credit is supporting commercial deployment, while programs in the UK, European Union, and Canada provide revenue support and capital cost coverage. These policy measures are encouraging energy companies, industrial emitters, infrastructure developers, and technology providers to advance projects at greater scale.

Commercial deployment continues to face cost and infrastructure challenges. Capture, transport, and storage systems require substantial capital investment, while large-scale projects typically involve extended development and permitting timelines. Direct air capture costs remain above cost-competitive levels, reinforcing the need for government funding, technology improvements, and voluntary carbon market support. Limited shared CO2 transport and storage infrastructure in several regions also constrains project development.

Significant opportunities are emerging from permanent carbon removal, blue hydrogen production, and shared infrastructure models. Direct air capture is expected to benefit from corporate demand for durable removal credits and expanding public investment. Carbon capture integrated with hydrogen production offers a commercially near-term application, while shared transport and storage networks can reduce per-project costs and support industrial decarbonization clusters.

Carbon Capture Technologies Market Segmentation

Post-combustion capture currently holds the largest market share, supported by extensive operating experience across natural gas processing and industrial applications. Direct air capture is forecast to register the highest growth rate as government commitments increase and companies seek verifiable permanent carbon removal solutions.

Industrial decarbonization represents the largest application segment because of the urgent requirement to address emissions from cement, steel, and chemical manufacturing. Blue hydrogen production is expected to record strong growth as the hydrogen economy expands and blue hydrogen maintains a competitive cost position relative to green hydrogen.

By end-use industry, oil and gas accounts for the largest market share, reflecting established project experience, available infrastructure, and investment capacity. Cement is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment due to inherent process emissions that cannot be eliminated through fuel switching alone.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global Carbon Capture Technologies market, supported by favorable CCS policy, established geological storage resources, and a substantial pipeline of projects in active development. The United States remains a central market as federal tax incentives improve expected returns and encourage investment in capture facilities, pipelines, storage hubs, and related services.

Europe is advancing through industrial cluster programs and shared CO2 transport and storage infrastructure. Regional policy frameworks, carbon pricing mechanisms, and cross-border cooperation are supporting projects designed to decarbonize major industrial centers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Japan is prioritizing CCS within its clean energy strategy, South Korea is progressing industrial capture initiatives, and China's carbon neutrality commitment is creating substantial long-term demand across its industrial and coal power base. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present emerging opportunities as governments develop regulatory frameworks, storage strategies, and investment programs.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment includes energy companies, engineering groups, industrial gas suppliers, capture technology developers, and direct air capture specialists. Companies are competing on capture efficiency, cost per tonne of CO2, technology reliability, project execution capabilities, and experience with large-scale engineering, procurement, and construction contracts.

Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, project development expertise, regulatory relationships, and geographic expansion are shaping competitive positioning. Continued investment in next-generation capture materials, process optimization, modular systems, and direct air capture technology is expected to influence future market leadership.

Companies profiled in the report include Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Aker Carbon Capture ASA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Carbon Clean Solutions Limited, Climeworks AG, Linde plc, Air Liquide, Fluor Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Energy AG, Baker Hughes Company, Equinor ASA, Schlumberger Limited, and Svante Inc., among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides Carbon Capture Technologies market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses policy developments, government incentives, and shared infrastructure models affecting CCS and CCUS project economics.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by technology type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Evaluates innovation pipelines, adoption trends, and emerging commercial models.

Benchmarks leading companies based on technology portfolios, project capabilities, partnerships, and market positioning.

Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and business expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for energy companies, industrial emitters, technology developers, investors, and consultants.

The report also addresses the factors influencing market growth, the segments expected to achieve the strongest performance, the geographic markets offering attractive opportunities, and the competitive strategies adopted by leading participants. Its findings support informed decision-making across technology investment, project development, competitive benchmarking, and long-term decarbonization planning.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Global Focus on Decarbonization and Net-Zero Targets

4.2.1.2 Stringent Emission Regulations and Carbon Pricing Mechanisms

4.2.1.3 Growth in Industrial Carbon Capture Applications

4.2.1.4 Government Incentives and Funding for CCS/CCUS Projects

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Capital and Operational Costs

4.2.2.2 Limited Infrastructure for CO2 Transport and Storage

4.2.2.3 Energy Intensity of Capture Processes

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Development of Advanced Capture Materials (MOFs, Solid Sorbents)

4.2.3.2 Integration with Hydrogen Production and Industrial Decarbonization

4.2.3.3 Growth in Direct Air Capture (DAC)

4.2.3.4 Carbon Utilization in Fuels and Chemicals

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Scaling Commercial Deployment

4.2.4.2 Public Acceptance and Regulatory Approvals

4.3 Technology Landscape

4.3.1 Post-Combustion Capture Technologies

4.3.2 Pre-Combustion Capture Technologies

4.3.3 Oxy-Fuel Combustion

4.3.4 Direct Air Capture (DAC)

4.3.5 Emerging Technologies (Cryogenic, Membrane-Based)

4.4 Carbon Capture Value Chain

4.4.1 CO2 Capture

4.4.2 CO2 Compression and Transportation

4.4.3 CO2 Storage (Geological Sequestration)

4.4.4 CO2 Utilization (CCUS Applications)

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Technology Providers

4.5.2 EPC and Engineering Firms

4.5.3 Industrial Emitters

4.5.4 Transport and Storage Operators

4.5.5 End Users (Utilization Markets)

4.6 Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.6.1 Carbon Pricing and Emission Trading Systems

4.6.2 Government Incentives (45Q, EU ETS)

4.6.3 Environmental and Storage Regulations

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Investment and Industry Trends

4.8.1 Growth in CCS/CCUS Project Pipeline

4.8.2 Public-Private Partnerships

4.8.3 Investments in DAC and Negative Emission Technologies

4.9 Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.9.1 Cost per Ton of CO2 Captured

4.9.2 Capex and Opex Analysis

4.9.3 Cost Comparison Across Technologies

5. Carbon Capture Technologies Market, by Technology Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Post-Combustion Capture

5.2.1 Amine-Based Absorption

5.2.2 Solvent-Based Systems

5.2.3 Solid Sorbents

5.3 Pre-Combustion Capture

5.4 Oxy-Fuel Combustion

5.5 Direct Air Capture (DAC)

5.5.1 Liquid Solvent-Based DAC

5.5.2 Solid Sorbent-Based DAC

5.6 Membrane-Based Capture

5.7 Cryogenic Separation

6. Carbon Capture Technologies Market, by Source Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Power Generation

6.3 Industrial Processes

6.4 Natural Gas Processing

6.5 Direct Air Capture

7. Carbon Capture Technologies Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

7.3 Industrial Decarbonization

7.3.1 Cement Industry

7.3.2 Steel Industry

7.3.3 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

7.4 Hydrogen Production (Blue Hydrogen)

7.5 Carbon Utilization (CCU)

7.5.1 Synthetic Fuels (e-Fuels)

7.5.2 Chemicals and Polymers

7.6 Power Generation

7.7 Other Applications

8. Carbon Capture Technologies Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Power Generation

8.4 Cement

8.5 Steel

8.6 Chemicals

8.7 Others

9. Carbon Capture Technologies Market, by Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Onshore Projects

9.3 Offshore Projects

10. Carbon Capture Technologies Market, by Capture Capacity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small-Scale (< 1 MtCO2/year)

10.3 Medium-Scale (1-5 MtCO2/year)

10.4 Large-Scale (>5 MtCO2/year)

11. Carbon Capture Technologies Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Norway

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.4 Netherlands

11.3.5 France

11.3.6 Sweden

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.4 India

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.5.4 Chile

11.5.5 Colombia

11.5.6 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 Qatar

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Growth Strategies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1 Industry Leaders

12.4.2 Market Differentiators

12.4.3 Vanguards

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Technology Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

13.1 Shell plc

13.2 ExxonMobil Corporation

13.3 Aker Carbon Capture ASA

13.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.5 Carbon Clean Solutions Limited

13.6 Climeworks AG

13.7 Linde plc

13.8 Air Liquide

13.9 Fluor Corporation

13.10 Honeywell International Inc.

13.11 Siemens Energy AG

13.12 Baker Hughes Company

13.13 Equinor ASA

13.14 Schlumberger Limited

13.15 Svante Inc.

14. Appendix

14.1 Additional Customization

14.2 Related Reports

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