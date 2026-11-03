Metabolomics - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On An 11.7% CAGR To Secure The $7.1 Billion 2030 Market As Thermo Fisher, Agilent, Bruker, Waters, And Metabolon Reshape Competition

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metabolomics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metabolomics market was valued at US$3.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by rising demand for precision medicine, advanced diagnostics, biomarker discovery, drug development, and personalized nutrition. The comprehensive market report also examines recent global tariff developments and their impact on metabolomics technologies, supply chains, sourcing strategies, and regional market prospects.

Metabolomics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Metabolomics is becoming increasingly important in biological research, clinical diagnostics, and therapeutic development. By analyzing metabolite profiles, researchers can investigate cellular processes, identify disease-associated biomarkers, monitor therapeutic responses, and support individualized treatment strategies. Applications are expanding across cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, metabolic conditions, and other areas requiring more precise diagnostic and treatment approaches.

Mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance, chromatography, and high-throughput analytical platforms continue to improve the accuracy, resolution, and speed of metabolite analysis. These advances are enabling laboratories to process increasingly complex biological samples and generate more comprehensive datasets. Bioinformatics, machine learning, cloud-based platforms, and open-access databases are also strengthening data interpretation and supporting collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, and contract research organizations.

The integration of metabolomics with genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics is further expanding multi-omics research. This approach provides a broader view of biological systems and supports the identification of therapeutic targets, disease pathways, and patient-specific responses. As healthcare organizations and life sciences companies increase investment in precision medicine, metabolomics is expected to play a growing role in clinical research and product development.

Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, and Nutrition Applications

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are adopting metabolomics to accelerate drug discovery, evaluate candidate compounds, optimize therapeutic efficacy, and reduce potential adverse effects. Metabolic signatures can help researchers stratify patients, improve clinical trial design, and identify populations most likely to respond to specific treatments.

Clinical laboratories are also exploring metabolomics for diagnostic and prognostic applications. Meanwhile, nutritional science and wellness programs are using metabolic data to assess dietary interventions and support personalized nutrition strategies. These expanding applications are creating commercial opportunities for analytical instrument manufacturers, software providers, research organizations, and specialized testing companies.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



Biomarker discovery: This application segment is forecast to reach US$3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13%.

Drug discovery: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. metabolomics market was valued at US$1.4 billion in 2024.

China: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1%, reaching US$687.2 million by 2030. Other markets: The report evaluates opportunities in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other global regions.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global metabolomics market by value in U.S. dollars and provides annual sales forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Market coverage includes:



Indications: Cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and other indications.

Applications: Biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, personalized medicine, and other applications.

End users: Academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users. Geographies: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Tariff, Trade, and Economic Analysis

This edition incorporates current global trade and economic developments into the metabolomics market outlook. It assesses tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries and examines potential consequences for scientific instruments, laboratory components, sourcing costs, supply continuity, and geographic realignment. Revised forecasts reflect economic uncertainty, tariff effects, and structural changes affecting globalization through 2030.

The analysis also reviews product and process innovation, emerging technologies, population and urbanization trends, regional economic indicators, and changes in competitive positioning. Updated global market share estimates for 2025 categorize participating companies by their relative competitive presence and provide additional context on major brands and specialized market participants.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks technological innovation, regulatory and trade developments, competitive activity, regional investment trends, and emerging applications across the metabolomics industry. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts places market shifts in context and highlights potential revenue opportunities, supply chain risks, and strategic priorities for organizations operating in the sector.

Key Questions Addressed



How is the global metabolomics market expected to develop through 2030?

Which factors are driving or restraining market expansion?

Which applications, indications, and end-user segments offer the strongest growth prospects?

How are regional market shares and competitive positions expected to change?

How could tariffs and trade realignment affect supply chains, costs, and investment decisions? Which companies are shaping the competitive landscape?

Companies Featured

The report profiles 63 companies active in the global metabolomics market. Selected participants include AB Sciex LLC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bruker Corporation, Chenomx, Inc., GL Sciences Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., LECO Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation.

Purchasers receive detailed global and regional market data, competitive intelligence, company profiles, strategic analysis, and complimentary report updates for one year. The findings are designed to support business planning, market entry assessment, product strategy, investment evaluation, and identification of emerging opportunities within the global metabolomics market.



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