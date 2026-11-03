Biobanks - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On A US$51.7 Billion Revenue Surge By 2030 As Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Kgaa, Biolifesolutions, And Tecan Reshape The Market

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biobanks - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biobanks market was valued at US$91.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$143.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, regional developments and emerging opportunities. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their impact on biobanking equipment, consumables, supply chains and market forecasts.

Global Biobanks Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Biobanks are becoming increasingly important to genomics, precision medicine, epidemiology, translational research, clinical diagnostics and drug development. Access to high-quality biological specimens and associated datasets supports disease-mechanism research, biomarker identification, therapeutic development and clinical validation.

Technological progress continues to improve sample collection, processing, storage, retrieval and traceability. Automated storage platforms, laboratory information management systems, high-throughput sequencing, bioinformatics and advanced data analytics are strengthening operational efficiency and enabling researchers to extract greater value from biological samples. Standardized protocols and rigorous quality-control measures are also improving the consistency, integrity and reproducibility of research findings.

Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disease and other chronic or complex conditions. Expanding investment in personalized medicine is increasing demand for well-characterized specimens used to develop targeted therapies, diagnostics and clinical interventions. Genetic and genomic research is also accelerating the use of biobank resources in biomarker discovery, population studies and longitudinal research.

Additional growth is expected from increased funding and collaboration among academic institutions, healthcare organizations, government agencies and life sciences companies. These partnerships are supporting the establishment, modernization and expansion of biobanks while advancing biomedical innovation.

Biobanks Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

The report analyzes the global biobanks market by value in U.S. dollars across the following segments:



Type: Physical/real biobanks and virtual biobanks.

Product: Biobanking equipment, biobanking consumables and laboratory information management systems.

Application: Therapeutics, drug discovery and clinical research, clinical diagnostics, and other applications. Geographies: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Key Biobanks Market Insights



The physical/real biobanks segment is forecast to reach US$108.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The virtual biobanks segment is projected to record a stronger CAGR of 9.2% during the analysis period.

The U.S. biobanks market was valued at US$29.8 billion in 2024.

China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% and reach US$15.1 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent analysis of annual sales and biobanks market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major product, application, type and geographic segments.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies, market presence and geographic positioning.

Assessment of the principal trends, opportunities, restraints and technologies shaping the global biobanks industry.

Actionable insights designed to support investment planning, competitive benchmarking and revenue-growth strategies. One year of complimentary updates covering significant market developments.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Analysis

This edition integrates global trade developments and economic shifts into the biobanks market outlook. It assesses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, including their implications for sourcing, supply chain continuity, equipment costs and geographic realignment. Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in international trade, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.

The report also evaluates innovation in biobanking products and processes, emerging technologies, regional economic indicators, population trends and the changing competitive landscape. Updated market share estimates and competitive positioning analyses identify companies as strong, active, niche or limited market participants.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks strategic shifts affecting biobank operations, including automation, data interoperability, sample governance, genomic integration and cross-border supply chains. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts provides context for changing market conditions and highlights emerging opportunities in precision healthcare, clinical research and biomedical data management.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 99 companies active in the global biobanks market. Selected participants include:



AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited

Bay Biosciences LLC

BioIVT & Elevating Science

BioLifeSolutions Inc.

Biovault Technical

CENTOGENE NV

CTI Biotech

Cureline, Inc.

Firalis S.A.

Hamilton Company

Merck KGaA

ProteoGenex, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

US Biolab Corporation, Inc. VWR International LLC

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global biobanks market evolve through 2030?

Which technologies and healthcare trends are driving market growth?

Which market segments are expected to expand most rapidly?

How will regional and segment-level market shares change by 2030?

What impact will tariffs and trade realignment have on industry supply chains? Which companies are leading the market, and how are they positioned for future growth?

Key Attributes:

